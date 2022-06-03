ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indictment unsealed in Birmingham lawyer child exploitation case

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — Child sex exploitation indictments against a Birmingham lawyer who worked as deputy general counsel in Gov. Kay Ivey’s office have been unsealed, according to the United States Department of Justice Northern District of Alabama.

Chase Tristian Espy, 36, was previously charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography. The charges came after some events that occurred from March 2021 to August 2021.

The charge for attempted coercion and enticement carries an imprisonment range of ten years to life and a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for the child pornography charge is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Birmingham FBI’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force helped investigate this case along with Homewood Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

