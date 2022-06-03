Three arrested for narcotics operation in Bucyrus trailer home

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of three Ohioans accused of selling and using narcotics at a trailer home.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies issued a search warrant for a residence in the 800 block of Sherman Street in Bucyrus on Friday as part of an investigation into the alleged narcotics operation.

Upon their arrival, deputies arrested Macie Weiler, 20, Levi Rowe, 30, and Zachary Stanley, 37, the sheriff’s office said. Drugs suspected to be methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia, were reportedly seized from the trailer home.

All three suspects are in custody at the Crawford County Justice Center, where formal charges are pending against them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies continue to investigate the case and encourage anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.