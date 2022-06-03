ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Commission Pass-Fail action from Tuesday, May 31, 2022

West Palm Beach Mayor / City Commission Actions from the Tuesday, May, 31, 2022 Meeting

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (06-01-2022) – Below is a summary of some of the approvals and decisions made by the City Commission during the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

CITY ATTORNEY – Approved request to seek $959,500 in federal Community Project Funding grant for a Site on Wheels (SOW) mobile police secure communications project.

DEVELOPMENT SERVICES – Approved allocation of $100,000 to implement The Commons, a local public art project utilizing 10 local artists; approved proposed developer-funded public artwork at the new Forte Residences complex, 1309 South Flagler Drive. Developer escrowed $1.1 million for the artwork; approved rezoning and designating about 30 acres for historic single-family high-density housing, and multi-family medium-density housing in the Ardmore Road, Avon Road, Georgia Avenue and Florida Avenue area.

ENGINEERING – Approved transferring $1.5 million form the Gaines Park Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center Parks project to the Coleman Park Community Center and Gymnasium. Funds are part of the parks 2020 General Obligation Bond Fund.

PARKS & RECREATION – Approved project with the Children’ Services Council for after school, and summer child services at Gaines Park Community Center and South Olive Community Center.

FIRE DEPARTMENT – Accepted the five (5)- year Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP). The plan will be submitted to Palm Beach County and the State of Florida.

For the complete list of approvals and decisions made at the May 31, 2022 City Commission meeting, click here for the pass/fail agenda.

