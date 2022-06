COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy was brought to the hospital this morning after being exposed to drugs during a vehicle search. Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officials say Deputy Zaid Abdullah saw a vehicle pulling behind a business on Burnette Drive. After stopping the vehicle, investigators say Deputy Abdullah saw that the vehicle had an expired tag that was not registered to the vehicle and a sawed-off catalytic converter in plain view.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO