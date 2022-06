Jacksonville’s Celebration Church has gone to court to evict estranged founders Stovall and Kerri Weems from the high-end home they occupied as the church parsonage. “The Weemses remain in possession of the … property despite Stovall Weems’ resignation of employment, the Weemses’ refusal to pay rent and the church’s demands that the Weemses vacate the premises,” says a lawsuit filed last week in Duval County Court.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO