Warsaw, IN

Warsaw Coil Employee Celebrates 50 Years

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

WARSAW – Sandra Schildroth celebrated her 50-year work anniversary this...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Billy Rose Jr. — PENDING

Billy F. Rose Jr., 43, Warsaw, died Thursday, June 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Darrell Wayne Baker

Darrell Wayne Baker, Warsaw, passed away from a recent illness at 1:38 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at I.U. Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, at the age of 69. He was born on July 4, 1952, in Hazard, Ky., to Harriet Faye (Mullins) Baker and Boyd Baker. On Sept. 16, 1989, he was married to Kathy Lynne Blighton, and they shared the next 32 years celebrating anniversaries, birthdays, holidays, births and everything in between before she passed away on Jan. 7, 2022.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jennifer Niblette

Jennifer Niblette, 50, Warsaw, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Warsaw. She was born Jan. 14, 1972. She married James Niblette; he survives. She is survived by three children, daughters, Dana and Annya Niblette, both of Nappanee; son, Zander Niblette, Nappanee; parents, Jamie and Bernice Frederick, Corruna, Mich; and three brothers, James (Chalesse) Frederick, Dave (Shelly) Frederick and Bryce Frederick.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Andrea Castro — UPDATED

Andrea V. Castro, 84, Warsaw, died at 12:33 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 10, 1937, in the town of Ejido Guadalupe Victoria, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico to Concepcion (Silva) Jamie and Crecencio Vasquez. On May 15, 1952, she was married to Carlos Castro. They shared 55 years together before he passed away on February 7, 2008. She was always busy raising her family of thirteen children while working at Maple Leaf Farms in Milford. When she retired, she was able to do more of the things she loved like traveling and visiting her family in Mexico. Andrea enjoyed visiting Universal Studios and Disney World. Everyone knew how much she loved her coffee, and she was a fantastic cook. She was always very welcoming to people and was a very happy person. She loved singing to her grandchildren and had a great sense of humor and being a jokester. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Warsaw and was committed to her relationship with her Lord. More than anything, she loved her family and will be dearly missed by all.
WARSAW, IN
WTHR

Muncie restaurant implements temporary charge for bread due to inflation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The rise in gas prices coupled with inflation has businesses across the country feeling pain in their pocketbook. Among those businesses are restaurants, whose structure (and income) were turned upside down during the pandemic and, as they say, when it rains it pours. Now inflation has presented a new challenge for restaurants, and higher prices for their patrons.
MUNCIE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lowell Gene Showalter — UPDATED

Lowell Gene Showalter, 80, Cromwell, died May 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Sturgis, Mich. to Stahly and Fern (Hooley) Showalter. Lowell married Cindy Lee McBride on July 12, 1975. Lowell is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Steve (Marlo) Showalter, Goshen and Jeremy...
CROMWELL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:27 a.m. Monday, June 6, South SR 25, north of South CR 600W, Mentone. Driver: Craig A. Brosman, 36, South Packerton Road, Winona Lake. Brosman was traveling north on South SR 25 when his vehicle left the roadway, causing damage to landscaping in a yard at 3940 S. SR 25, Mentone. His vehicle then hit a culvert at 3890 S. SR 25, Mentone. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wawasee, Warsaw Schools Share Thoughts On School Safety

WARSAW — In light of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, officials at Warsaw and Wawasee school districts offered their thoughts on security issues. The Texas shooting left 21 dead May 24 after an 18-year-old went on a rampage inside the school. The massacre has again raised concerns about keeping schools safe.
WARSAW, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
inkfreenews.com

Legion Post 223 Commander Carolyn Gunder Is Veteran Of Month

WARSAW — American Legion Post 223 Commander Carolyn Gunder is the Kosciusko County June Veteran of the Month. Navy veteran Gunder of Syracuse was recognized by Kosciusko County Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday, June 7. Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell presented her with a certificate and...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mentone Egg Festival Features Parade, Royalty And More

MENTONE — The 2022 Mentone Egg Festival offered plenty of activities for people. The three-day event wrapped up Saturday, June 4, with everything from a 5K run and pancake breakfast to a parade and the announcement of the winners of the cute baby, Miss Chick and Mr. Rooster and Miss Mentone contests.
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alicia Grossman

Alicia Ann Grossman, 59, Elkhart, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born March 14, 1963. She is survived by her father; three children, Ryan (Ericka) Williams, Elkhart, David (Julia) Grossman, Milford and Karissa (Sean) Cale, Goshen; eight grandchildren; and three siblings, Marilyn Morange, Sarasota, Florida, Robert Holcomb, Goshen and Greg Howell, Tennessee.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gabriel Rhodes — PENDING

Gabriel Rhodes, 26, Warsaw, formerly of Milford, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Winger Recognized With Administrative Employee Award

WARSAW — Kosciusko County Highway Department Office Manager Debbie Winger was recently honored with an award. Kosciusko County Commissioners heard that news from Kosciusko County Highway Department Superintendent Steve Moriarty at their Tuesday, June 7, meeting . The award, for the administrative employee of the year, was from the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Pierceton Alumni Banquet Is June 25

PIERCETON — The Pierceton School Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet on Saturday, June 25. It will be at the Pierceton Elementary School, 434 S. First St., Pierceton. The Pierceton students of the Whitko High School Class of 1972 will be the hosts for the evening. In addition...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Zea — PENDING

Larry W. Zea, 63, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Warsaw movie theater to hold free family film festival

WARSAW, Ind. -- North Pointe Cinemas in Warsaw will be hosting the first of its eight free family film festivals on Wednesday. Doors will open at 9 a.m. with a showing of the Tom & Jerry movie at 10 a.m. Wednesday's showing is the first of eight free weekly Wednesday...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Angela ‘Angie’ Castleman-Alber

Angela Ann "Angie" Castleman-Alber, 50, died at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born Aug. 20, 1971. She was married to Nathan Alber; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Francis Alber and companion Max Oberg, both...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Active Shooter Symposium Seeks To Establish Countywide Approach

WARSAW – A large turnout is expected at a county-wide active shooter symposium Wednesday, June 8, at the Manahan Orthopedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. The all-day event will include participation from emergency responders, community leaders, elected officials and representatives from all of the public school districts in Kosciusko County.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Echoes Of The Past Hosts Show At Mentone Airport

MENTONE — Mentone Airport was the location of the latest Echoes of the Past event. Vendors and exhibitors began filling the airport grounds on Thursday afternoon, June 2, in preparation for the show and swap meet that began on Friday, June 3, and concluded Saturday, June 4. Exhibitors from as far away as Crown Point brought in 220 items for display.
MENTONE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mickey Kahn

Mickey Lynn Kahn, 73, South Whitley, died at 1:56 p.m. June 5, 2022, at his home. He was born March 23, 1949. He married Linda Kirk on Jan. 7, 1993; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Melisa (Ben) Grant, South Whitley, Heidi (Don) Long, Middleville, Mich. and Racheal (Rob) Weber, Savannah, Ga.; stepchildren, Dwayne (Amy) Little, Chattanooga, Tenn., Dale (Dawn) Little, Wilmington, N.C., Donna Dale, Columbia City; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Christine (Daryl) Johnson, Huntington, Cynthia (Lenard) Coburn, Columbia City and Henry “Hank” (Deborah) Kahn, Ashland, Ky.
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN

