Let’s Talk Pella – Lely Grand Opening

By Andrew Schneider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident of Lely North America Chad Huyser discusses...

Visit Pella’s Dutch Christmas Market Receives Meet in Iowa Grant

In 2021, Visit Pella hosted the first annual Kerstmarkt, Dutch Christmas Market, and announced an expansion of the market with funding from the Meet in Iowa grant. Lowell Olivier-Shaw, Chair of Kerstmarkt, said “With the extra funding from the Meet in Iowa program, we will be able to expand the market along the Molengracht Canal. We plan to purchase more vendor booths for people to sell handcrafted gifts and Dutch food. We would also like to add more entertainment and activities to create a friendly, inclusive Dutch Christmas Market reminiscent of a true Netherland market. We are thankful for the partnerships with the City of Pella, The Amsterdam, and Meet in Iowa.”
PELLA, IA
KNIA/KRLS Receives Award From Iowa VFW

KNIA/KRLS News received an award from the Iowa VFW recently. State VFW Commander Michael Braman presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Dr. Bob Leonard at a ceremony in Des Moines. The certificate was for dedication and service to the betterment of the mission of the Veterans Community in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Eastern Iowa Drive-In Theatre Owner Celebrates 50 Years

One man has meant an awful lot to eastern Iowa movie lovers over the last half-century. Last night, one of his longtime businesses was celebrated. Dennis Voy has owned the 61 Drive-In Theatre near Delmar in Clinton County since the spring of 1972. If you're a moviegoer and feel that last name seems very familiar, you're right.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Balloon Rides Available for National Balloon Classic

Balloon rides are available for purchase at the 2022 National Balloon Classic in Indianola later this summer. The theme for 2022 is “Sky’s the Limit” and will feature the balloon flight competitions, the Nite Glow shows, evening fireworks, food vendors, musical performances, and music from the KNIA Big Red Radio. The National Balloon Classic will be held July 29th through August 6th. For more information on purchasing a balloon ride, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K Returns in July

The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returns next month to support local cross country teams. Pella Christian Cross Country Coach Mike Buchheit says the tradition returns on Saturday, July 9th at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler says the event supports the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams. Each registration will receive a running t-shirt if they pre register by June 29th. Race day walk-ins are welcome. The cost for both the 5K and 10K is $25 per participant and $20 for groups of four or larger. Find registration details here: https://runsignup.com/RACE/IA/PELLA/REDROCKBALLOONFEST5K10K.
PELLA, IA
Iowa-based distilleries may not produce unlimited amounts of whiskey, rum, vodka, gin…

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Reynolds has signed a bill into law that lifts the cap on the amount of alcohol Iowa distilleries may produce. It also lets smaller distilleries sell up to nine liters of alcohol to retail customers at their locations. Larger Iowa distilleries are already allowed to sell that amount to a retail customer. Reynolds went to the Revelton Distillery in Osceola for a ceremony to sign the bill, which deals with a wide-range of state liquor control issues.
IOWA STATE
Indianola Be A Hero Pool Party Set for June

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party this summer, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be on June 25th from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville City Council Approves Senior Center Lease

The Knoxville City Council approved a lease with the Senior Center to use a portion of City Hall. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery Spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the lease. “The Knoxville Senior Center has leased the space in the basement of City Hall for several years and the lease...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Cedar Falls Restaurant Crowned Best Pizza In Iowa

A Cedar Valley pizza joint is celebrating a back-to-back win after going to Pizza Fest. This past weekend, the sixth annual Pizza Fest went forward without a hitch. The celebration of everything cheesy takes place in Ankeny. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Marion County Historical Society Events

The Marion County Historical Society held another successful Pioneer Days this past weekend. Marion County Historical Society President Craig Agan spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about other events the Historical Society participates in throughout the year. “Pioneer Days has been our biggest event for many years, but we have other events...
MARION COUNTY, IA
Indianola City Council Sets Priorities in Strategic Plan

The Indianola City Council approved the 2022 Strategic Plan at their meeting Monday, setting goals for the council and city staff to continue to accomplish over the course of the year and the future. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the goals included working on public facilities and a potential bond referendum, road paving around the community, looking at the gateway corridors into the city, public health issues including animal control, and making Indianola a place to stay for city staff.
INDIANOLA, IA
Lucille Mae Hiller

Services for Lucille Mae Hiller, 91, who passed away Monday, June 6th, in Des Moines, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10th, at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
Helping Hands Seeking Donations for Sewer Repairs

Helping Hands in Knoxville is seeking help with a sewer repair project. Helping Hands Director Chuck Galeazzi spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “Our sewer clogged up and it’s just a nightmare as we have coal chutes, and concrete along with other issues. I am reaching out to Knoxville if there is a business, a church, and individuals who would like to help contribute to Helping Hands for this project. We would greatly appreciate it as we just don’t have the money needed for the repairs. These repairs have to be done as our people down here need a place to go to the bathroom, and our families upstairs with children will need that as well.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year. Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
IOWA STATE
Iowa children set up lemonade stand to benefit local food pantry

GRANGER, Iowa — A group of central Iowa children started their summer vacation this weekend raising money for people in need. In Granger, children who live on Maple Street set up a lemonade stand, charging 50 cents for lemonade and cookies. Basically, we're just trying to pay it forward."
GRANGER, IA

