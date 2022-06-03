Let’s Talk Pella – Lely Grand Opening

Helping Hands in Knoxville is seeking help with a sewer repair project. Helping Hands Director Chuck Galeazzi spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “Our sewer clogged up and it’s just a nightmare as we have coal chutes, and concrete along with other issues. I am reaching out to Knoxville if there is a business, a church, and individuals who would like to help contribute to Helping Hands for this project. We would greatly appreciate it as we just don’t have the money needed for the repairs. These repairs have to be done as our people down here need a place to go to the bathroom, and our families upstairs with children will need that as well.”

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO