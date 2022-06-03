Cabazon Freeway Crash Sends 20 People to Hospital

A small plane crashed near a house and caught fire Tuesday in the Riverside County community of Hemet. The plane appeared to have crashed into a block wall around the home near Mustang Way and Warren Road. NBCLA is attempted to determine whether there are any casualties. Details about why...
A pilot of a small plane was severely burned but miraculously survived a crash in Hemet, thanks in part to a good Samaritan. The crash happened at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The plane crashed into James Hood's backyard after narrowly missing power lines. "It was a loud explosion an I...
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: Shortly after 1a.m. Sunday, June 5, California Highway Patrol received multiple calls for a traffic collision involving a big rig on the 91 Freeway in the city of Long Beach. CHP arrived to find multiple vehicles damaged with a destroyed box truck over the...
Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
One man was killed in a collision involving an SUV and a gasoline tanker Monday morning. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Via Verde Street in San Dimas.The man behind the wheel of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. California Highway Patrol officials investigating the crash issued a Sigalert for the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lanes with just the HOV and 1 lanes remaining open to thru traffic. The gasoline tanker was not believed to have spilled any of the nearly 80,000 pounds of gasoline it was reportedly carrying. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or when all lanes would be reopened.
An Orange County house was heavily damaged when a driver in a pickup crashed into the home in a possible DUI crash, authorities said. The driver sideswiped a parked car, then veered off the street and crashed through the front of the house late Friday in Orange, police said. The pickup was nearly fully inside the one-story home.
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Carson Monday morning. The cause of the crash, which occurred at around 4:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway, was not immediately known. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. Footage from Sky2 overhead showed crews working to clear a significant amount of debris from the roadway, and traffic backed up for miles as just two lanes remained open to through traffic. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with stealing merchandise from a shipping company. San Bernardino County deputies uncovered the stash worth several thousand dollars after a report of delivery driver theft. The unopened merchandise was found at a home in the 9700 block of Calabash...
A brush fire that started Monday in San Bernardino County grew to near 100 acres. Water-dropping aircraft were part of the fight against the Hesperia Fire burning in the Silverwood Lake area north of San Bernardino. The fire's spread near Highway 173 was stopped late Monday with firefighters working to increase containment, which was at 50 percent.
Police have given the all-clear to the campus of Jordan High School in Long Beach, but students, parents and staff will see more patrols around the area after a threat was posted online late Monday night. It's the latest school to be investigated after a series of threats to places...
A 36-year-old man is sought in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 6-year-old son Sunday in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy...
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man ejected during a single vehicle traffic accident was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 12:15 am, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, along the 13000 block of Eucalyptus Street where the roadway ends and drops down into a ravine.
CABAZON, Calif. -- A dozen people were injured in a crash after a Greyhound bus blew a tire on the 10 Freeway in the Cabazon/Banning area on Friday, officials say. The crash was reported on eastbound lanes just before 11 a.m. near Malki Road, according to California Highway Patrol traffic logs.
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A child was airlifted to a hospital after a drowning incident in the city of Lancaster on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 3:43… Read more "Child Airlifted to Hospital After Drowning Incident"
