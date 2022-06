BURLINGTON - Two women remain in critical condition after being struck by a car at full speed this past Sunday morning. Just prior to noon at 11:53 a.m. on Sunday, Burlington Police responded to the area near Francis Wyman Road and Cedar Street, where they found two women in the crosswalk after being hit and sent airborne by an oncoming car. Witnesses, who saw the unfortunate incident ensue, confirmed the two women were hit in the crosswalk.

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO