A Bryan man was arrested Saturday on various charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 2:10, Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of South Day Street in reference to shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Bryan, was found to have exited the store with unpaid merchandise and to also have an active warrant for his arrest out of Pardon and Parole. Gonzales was arrested and charged with Theft of Property less than $2500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and his Parole warrant. Gonzales was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO