OTHELLO - On Monday, the Othello School District sent schools into a modified lockdown after a threat was observed on social media. After the threat was reported, it was determined that the suspect was possibly a high school student. The threat communicated online was directed at students at McFarland Middle School. At one point, the high school, Lutacaga Elementary, McFarland Middle School, and Desert Oasis were all placed into modified lockdowns.

OTHELLO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO