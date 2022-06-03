TSA prepares for summer travel out of WV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been another beautiful day today across NCWV, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures a little above average in the mid-80s. Tomorrow will essentially be a repeat of today, with high temperatures maybe a degree or two higher than today. It’s not until late Monday night when clouds start to roll in ahead of a band of rain showers. Rain is likely to spread across our area around sunrise Tuesday morning, continuing throughout the morning before becoming more scattered. In the afternoon, daytime heating may fuel some of these scattered cells to become thunderstorms, but they wouldn’t be severe. Heading into Wednesday, another rain system to our southwest pushes into West Virginia, continuing shower and thunderstorm potential all the way through the wee morning hours of Thursday. With the arrival of this rain, temperatures will come back down into the upper 70s and remain there through Friday. Thursday and Friday will generally be calm and dry, but the next rain system comes in for Saturday, dropping temperatures into the lower 70s.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO