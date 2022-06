A 29-year-old man who was shot in Highland Springs June 4 has died of his injuries, according to Henrico Police. Police found Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil of Henrico suffering from gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Buffalo Road at about 8 p.m. that day. O’Neil was taken with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, where he later died.

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO