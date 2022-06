On Monday, June 6, 2022, the two Ranger District Offices on the Prescott National Forest will reopen for in-person customer service. Due to staffing, the Supervisor’s Office in Chino Valley will reopen at a later date and both District Offices will be closed on Wednesdays. This is only temporary until full staffing is reached. Visitors may drop by one of the offices or call for permits, passes and information; please see our new sales days and hours below:

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO