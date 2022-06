Monday night's game between the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed due to inclement weather. It was a fast-developing situation in Cleveland. Less than 10 minutes after it was announced the game would begin in a rain delay, the game was officially called off. The teams will have a single doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 7th.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO