(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Chillicothe man died following a UTV accident on Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Russel Bowe, 82, was driving a UTV northbound in a field along Medicine Creek, two miles south of Chula. The UTV slid on a mud embankment and overturned. Bowe was ejected out of the driver's side door and came to a stop under the vehicle.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO