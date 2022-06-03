ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Three people injured after morning wreck in Jefferson City

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIoKs_0fzlemCU00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle wreck at Route C and Trenton Court just after 9 a.m.

Investigators report a 2020 Toyota Rav 4, driven by Kelly Petty, 21, turned left from Trenton Ct and into the path of the 2014 Ford Edge, driven by Teddy Perry, 68, which was southbound on Route C, causing the crash. William Perry, 61, was a passenger in the Ford.

The Toyota then went off the right side of the road and hit several small trees.

All three involved persons were transported from the scene by EMS to local hospitals for treatment.

Both vehicles and the trailer pulled by the Ford were towed, due to disabling damage.

Officials say one lane was closed and was cleared 30 minutes after the wreck.

The post Three people injured after morning wreck in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Injury accident closes westbound 50 near California

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A crash involving at least two vehicles has closed down westbound traffic on U.S. Highway 50 near California. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:40 Tuesday afternoon, and involves injuries. No other information is available at this time. Motorists are...
CALIFORNIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Eldon woman killed in rollover crash on Route Y in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon woman is dead after a rollover crash Monday night on Route Y in Morgan County. The crash happened just before 6:24 p.m. north of Brendal Boulevard, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 27-year-old Abagail B. Yoder rolled over after the car left The post Eldon woman killed in rollover crash on Route Y in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

One person seriously injured in four-vehicle crash that shuts down I-44 near Lebanon

One person is seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of I-44 in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, just west of Lebanon, when a semi driver who was traveling too fast for the conditions, struck the rear of a pickup truck. The driver of that truck, Hunter Reed, 22, of Brimfield, Illinois, was transported to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.
LEBANON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Four Sedalians Injured in US 65 Wreck

Four Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2018 Toyota, driven by 53-year-old Vasiliy I. Popa of Sedalia, was on US 65 and slowing down to turn on right Route H just after 9 a.m., when the Toyota was struck from behind by a southbound 2010 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Andy R. Schlaback of Sweet Springs.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Cars
Jefferson City, MO
Accidents
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
krcgtv.com

One hurt in Monday night shooting in Columbia

Columbia police said one person was shot Monday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Fir Place at 9:40 pm. When police got to the scene, they found evidence that shots had been fired but did not see a victim. They later learn a man was at a...
COLUMBIA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

St. Louis man killed in Franklin County collision with farm vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 62-year-old St. Louis man died Monday when his car hit an International Harvester farm vehicle that was stopped in the road due to a crash up ahead, police said. Belayneh B. Lakew died at the scene of the crash around 4:50 p.m. on eastbound Interstate...
KMOV

Man killed in I-44 crash in Franklin County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 before Highway 50. A 2018 International Harvester was stopped in the right lane due to a crash ahead when a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country hit the rear right side of the Harvester. The driver of the Chrysler, Belayneh Lakew, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 62.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Perry
abc17news.com

Children hurt in Audrain County three-wheeler crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A teen girl and a four-year-old were hurt Sunday afternoon in an Audrain County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 15-year-old girl crashed a Honda three-wheeler into a parked boat in the 17000 block of Route FF at 12:40 p.m. A four-year-old boy was riding as a passenger on the three-wheeler, the patrol said, and was thrown from it in the crash.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Route C#Trenton Court#Trenton Ct#Ems#Abc17news
KYTV

Teens arrested for vandalizing mural in Buffalo, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Buffalo, Mo. Police Department arrested two teenagers for vandalizing murals in the city. Austin Keirsey, 18, faces property damage charges. The police department is working with the juvenile courts for the second suspect. Investigators say the juveniles tagged the historical mural on the square with...
BUFFALO, MO
Columbia Missourian

Boone County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Columbia attorney

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Columbia attorney, Steven Wyse, according to Capt. Brian Leer. Wyse was a criminal defense attorney and also handled personal injury and civil rights cases based on his website. He founded the Wyse Law Firm in 2002. The firm's office is located in downtown Columbia.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
KIX 105.7

Columbia Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Columbia Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 10 block of South 10th Street just before 1:00 AM CDT Sunday, June 5. Upon arriving, officers found evidence that shots had been fired. While working the scene police learned that two males with apparent gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital by private vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Chicago man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers have identified a Chicago man who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, emergency crews responded Sunday around 5:30 p.m. to the 5.1-mile mark of the Grand Glaize arm. Troopers said Matthew G. Greenfield, 30, jumped into the water from The post Chicago man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Arrested In Pettis County for Animal Neglect

Two Pettis County women were arrested for animal neglect on Sunday evening. According to a facebook post by Sheriff Brad Anders, “this has been an ongoing issue for the past year, and the Sheriffs Office has attempted to utilize several resources in an attempt to address the issue. However, all attempts have been met with negative results.”
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Diver drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) - A diver drowned Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks after leaping from a cliff. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning in the 6 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm at the Lake of the Ozarks. Cpl. Kyle Green tells ABC 17 News that troopers got word of the drowning from Lake Ozark Fire Protection District around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Green said the diver had been under water for about three minutes when it received the call.
ACCIDENTS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy