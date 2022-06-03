Three people injured after morning wreck in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Three people were injured after a two-vehicle wreck at Route C and Trenton Court just after 9 a.m.

Investigators report a 2020 Toyota Rav 4, driven by Kelly Petty, 21, turned left from Trenton Ct and into the path of the 2014 Ford Edge, driven by Teddy Perry, 68, which was southbound on Route C, causing the crash. William Perry, 61, was a passenger in the Ford.

The Toyota then went off the right side of the road and hit several small trees.

All three involved persons were transported from the scene by EMS to local hospitals for treatment.

Both vehicles and the trailer pulled by the Ford were towed, due to disabling damage.

Officials say one lane was closed and was cleared 30 minutes after the wreck.

