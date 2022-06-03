ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delicious Delectables – Taste of Del Ray Delivers!

By Debby Critchley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexandria, VA Delicious Delectables – Taste of Del Ray Delivers!. If the VIP Taste of Del Ray is any indication, you are in for fabulous foray into the world of Del Ray eateries. The VIP event held June 2 at Jack Taylor’s Alexandria Toyota proves that Del Ray is the place...

Well Ray Returns!

Alexandria, VA – Known for its top-rated fitness studios, holistic health professionals, and the neighborhood’s healthy vibe, Del Ray earned the nickname “Well Ray,” and that’s the inspiration behind the community’s annual health and wellness festival. After a two-year hiatus, Well Ray returns on Saturday, June 11, with the theme Igniting Wellness Through Movement.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Sips & Secrets Speakeasy Fundraiser Returns to Lee-Fendall House

Alexandria, VA – It’s been almost three years since the last Sips & Secrets Speakeasy Night at the Lee-Fendall House. The perennially sold-out 2021 fundraiser was postponed last fall when the event traditionally is held due to COVID. This extremely popular social event raises funds for restoration projects...
northernvirginiamag.com

Staying in Tysons? These Are the Two New Lux Hotels You Should Choose From

The Archer Hotel and the Watermark Hotel are both sleek, stylish hotels that opened in McLean last fall with plenty of trendy amenities. They are located opposite each other on Dolley Madison Blvd. and are both walkable from the McLean Silver Line Metro Station – literally steps from each hotel, making sightseeing in DC easy.
TYSONS, VA
Memories and Musings – On Research and Rabbit Holes

Alexandria, VA – If you know me even a little, you have heard me preach, yes preach, on documenting your photos – the who, what, when, where, and who took the shot. I promise you after 10 or 20 years, you won’t remember. Chances are, the people you would ask are no longer alive, and if they are, they won’t remember.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Tanuki Japanese Restaurant closes in Ashburn

A sushi restaurant in Ashburn has closed its doors for good. After five years in business, Tanuki Japanese Restaurant is no more. “Thank you so much and appreciate … your support … all these years,” read a message on the restaurant’s social media. Their last day was Sunday.
ASHBURN, VA
June Brings Fantastic New Art Exhibits to Alexandria

Alexandria, VA – *Art League ~ June 2022 Landscape Exhibit, June 8- July 3. Juried by Theisa Way and Sahar Coston Hardy. New artwork explores artists’ sense of space. Landscape traditions in the visual arts, from the classic to the progressive and pastoral to urban, are represented. June...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Third Annual Festival of Speed & Style Returned May 22-23

Alexandria, VA – Inspired by the classic style of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, this year’s Old Town Festival of Speed & Style presented by Burke & Herbert Bank found a third gear. On Saturday night before the classic car and fashion show, Jason and Loren Yates hosted the High Octane Ball at their newly renovated art-deco building at 510 N. Fayette Street, which houses Yates Collision Center.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
A gorgeous custom built home has everything you could wish for.

The large open floor plan creates the perfect space for entertaining friends and family, or just lounging in front of the fireplace or the wrap around porches. Located just over the Loudoun County line into Clarke County. Lower Real Estate Taxes. The sellers have entertained over 60 people at one time in this home. This one-of-a-kind property features stained oak crown molding and wide plank oak hardwood flooring that was recently refinished. Large rooms include a large sunroom/living room, family room, dining room and an eat-in gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has full size side-by-side refrigerator and freezer. The Butler’s pantry expands a long hallway to the garage and the main floor laundry room. The spacious master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. There are also four additional bedrooms on the second floor. Two of the second floor bedrooms are ensuite with full baths. For your convenience another full laundry room is available on the second floor. Via the forth second floor bedroom is access to the finished room above the 2-car garage. The finished basement completes this already large home with two additional offices, a home theatre with leather theatre chairs and a projection system, a game room, gym and full bathroom. The bar area has a rough-in for a wet bar sink if preferred. Outside offers a three-bay metal workshop and shed for the car or woodworking enthusiast. There is plenty of space for all of your projects! The landscaping include a peach tree, red bud tree, weeping cherry trees, Italian Pear tree. There are four separate heating and air systems, and an extra large water heater. High Speed Internet with All Points Broadband!
BERRYVILLE, VA
SFDC Bringing “Cool to the Corridor”

Alexandria, VA – “In the next 5-10 years, the corridor will look and feel very different than it does now,” says Evan Kaufman, Executive Director of the Southeast Fairfax Development Corporation. One way it is starting to is by adding art and fun to Route 1. Pictured...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
What Happens When You Take Italy + Argentina? La Fiamma!

Alexandria, VA – You may have known Melina Pardo’s parents and their restaurant Paradiso on Franconia Rd. When they decided to retire, Melina and her husband Gonzalo, who she met at Paradiso, jumped at the opportunity to take over the restaurant and make it their own. You can taste the difference. Gonzalo is from Argentina and his influence is apparent in many of the traditional and new takes on menu items you have always loved.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
WASHINGTON, DC
Summertime Advice from Kids’ First Years: Get Out and Play!

Alexandria, VA – June marks the beginning of summer, the most magical season for young children. The warm weather and less time-crunched schedules invite families and children to get outside and have fun together. “Alexandria is filled with opportunities to make some lifelong memories by playing together,” said Michelle...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Alexandria Love Your Pet Day Is Now Paws in the Park!

Alexandria’s biggest pet event returns to Old Town on Sunday, October 16, with a new name and more to enjoy! Paws in the Park, formerly known as Alexandria Love Your Pet Day, will take place from 11 am to 4 pm in Oronoco Bay Park, with activities for animal lovers of all ages, including shopping, music, adorable adoptable animals, and a food court offering food and drink from local businesses, including Port City Brewing Company and Big Cheese.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
West Falls Development Project Breaks Ground

On May 19, the West Falls project broke ground and entered its first phase of development. West Falls, described as a “vibrant community coming to Falls Church” on the project website, will be a nearly 10-acre, mixed-use development near the West Falls Church Metro station. The city of...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Camp out near your favorite rides at Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Kings Dominion are offering guests a peek of what happens after the amusement park closes at the night.  On June 11, the amusement park is making 60 campsites available for guests who want to camp out near their favorite rides.  The campout will take place in the new Jungle […]
Momo Roadhouse & Grill opens next week in Loudoun

A new restaurant focusing on the cuisine of Nepal is planning to open next week in Loudoun County. The Roadhouse Momo & Grill will start a soft opening on Wednesday, June 15. As The Burn has been reporting, Roadhouse has taken over a vacant space in the Ashburn Village Shopping Center. The spot used to be home to the Urban BBQ Company restaurant.
Bear spotted casually walking around Arlington today

A bear was spotted walking around an Arlington neighborhood this morning, prompting a warning from animal control. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it confirmed a resident’s report of a young black bear roaming around, “likely… in his search for a new home habitat.”. “While bear...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ACPS Students Build Bike-Powered Watering System to Nurture School Garden

ALEXANDRIA, VA — Today, Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) celebrated a student-built bike-powered watering system for the school’s garden at an event at George Washington Middle School (GWMS). Sixth-grade STEM club students built the system under the guidance of their science and STEM teacher, Alonzo Mitchell, so that they could pump water from a rain barrel to keep their school garden healthy. Students can now water their school’s flowers and vegetables while activating their bodies and brains as they pedal the bike-powered watering system.

