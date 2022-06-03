Delicious Delectables – Taste of Del Ray Delivers!

The large open floor plan creates the perfect space for entertaining friends and family, or just lounging in front of the fireplace or the wrap around porches. Located just over the Loudoun County line into Clarke County. Lower Real Estate Taxes. The sellers have entertained over 60 people at one time in this home. This one-of-a-kind property features stained oak crown molding and wide plank oak hardwood flooring that was recently refinished. Large rooms include a large sunroom/living room, family room, dining room and an eat-in gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has full size side-by-side refrigerator and freezer. The Butler’s pantry expands a long hallway to the garage and the main floor laundry room. The spacious master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. There are also four additional bedrooms on the second floor. Two of the second floor bedrooms are ensuite with full baths. For your convenience another full laundry room is available on the second floor. Via the forth second floor bedroom is access to the finished room above the 2-car garage. The finished basement completes this already large home with two additional offices, a home theatre with leather theatre chairs and a projection system, a game room, gym and full bathroom. The bar area has a rough-in for a wet bar sink if preferred. Outside offers a three-bay metal workshop and shed for the car or woodworking enthusiast. There is plenty of space for all of your projects! The landscaping include a peach tree, red bud tree, weeping cherry trees, Italian Pear tree. There are four separate heating and air systems, and an extra large water heater. High Speed Internet with All Points Broadband!

BERRYVILLE, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO