Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off US Conference of Mayors in Reno

Lyon County is ready to implement new bail reform requirements that mandate bail hearings with 48 hours of arrest, among other measures, Lyon County manager Jeff Page said. Assembly Bill 424 was passed in 2021 by the Nevada Legislature and is a law that has reformed bail procedures for persons arrested and held in the County Jail. The bill mandates that all arrestees appear before a judge within 48 hours of arrest for a bail hearing. The courts are also authorized to issue an order setting standards for releasing arrestees on their own recognizance before the mandated bail hearing.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO