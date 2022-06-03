ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Truck collides with train in Prince George's County, two men taken to hospital

Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck collided with a...

NBC Washington

Driver Killed in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash on Beltway in Prince George's: Police

A driver is dead after colliding with a vehicle that was going the wrong way on the Capital Beltway in Prince George's County early Wednesday, Maryland State Police said. The fiery crash and investigation shut down all lanes of the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 near Central Avenue for about six hours. All travel lanes reopened by 9:30 a.m., transportation officials said.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man found dead in woods in Ellicott City this morning, likely hit by vehicle, say police

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police are trying to find the person who hit a pedestrian in Ellicott City overnight. Investigators say they received information about a body in the woods along the westbound side of Route 99, near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City about 8 this morning. Investigators say they found a man dead who was likely hit by a vehicle sometime overnight.
WJLA

Kaidyn Green, 9-year-old struck outside KIPP DC in December, dies

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Kaidyn Green, the 9-year-old who was struck by a vehicle while leaving KIPP D.C. on Dec. 10, has died, MPD said. Green was leaving the KIPP school in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road SE and headed toward a parent’s waiting car when he was struck, suffering a serious injury.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Own Truck In Charlotte Hall: Police

An 81-year-old woman was killed after accidentally being run over by her own SUV in St. Mary’s County, officials announced. Mechanicsville's Doris Marita Thompson was parked in front of Taco Bell on Triangle in Charlotte Hall when she got out of her 2013 Ford Escape, which began rolling backwards across the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, officials in St. Mary's County said.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
WTOP

Man arrested for carjacking ambulance in Southeast DC

D.C. police arrested a man who stole a D.C. Fire and EMS ambulance Saturday morning. Isaac Edwards, 34, of Southeast D.C., has been charged with armed carjacking following his arrest on Monday. According to police, Edwards walked up to ambulance operators — who were responding to a report of a...
WASHINGTON, DC

