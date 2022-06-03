Truck collides with train in Prince George's County, two men taken to hospital

LARGO, Md. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Northbound Interstate 495 in Largo, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police. Investigators learned the collision was the result of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in northbound lanes. Troopers with Maryland State Police's Forestville Barrack responded to a...
A driver is dead after colliding with a vehicle that was going the wrong way on the Capital Beltway in Prince George's County early Wednesday, Maryland State Police said. The fiery crash and investigation shut down all lanes of the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 near Central Avenue for about six hours. All travel lanes reopened by 9:30 a.m., transportation officials said.
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities say three firefighters were injured fighting a fire at a two-story townhouse in Prince George's County. The fire was reported around 7:35 a.m. in the 3800-block of 28th Avenue in Temple Hills. Officials say four adults and two children were displaced. No injuries to any...
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say crashed into a building in Southeast D.C. and drove away. The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Yuma Street. Two people were evacuated from the building. Officials say the crash caused structural...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two teens are dead and another remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a horrific pedestrian crash in Fairfax County Tuesday. Fairfax County police said a white BMW was traveling south on Blake Lane at the same time a dark-colored Toyota SUV was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man who was killed in an ATV crash on Friday was recently awarded for saving his neighbor's life in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Piringer said Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, of Silver Spring, was honored as an...
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A man and two women, believed to be in their mid to upper 20s, were found shot to death inside a barricaded room in a Fairfax County apartment, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Detectives with Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau were called to...
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police are trying to find the person who hit a pedestrian in Ellicott City overnight. Investigators say they received information about a body in the woods along the westbound side of Route 99, near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City about 8 this morning. Investigators say they found a man dead who was likely hit by a vehicle sometime overnight.
The 50-year-old woman who was reported missing in Maryland has been found dead, authorities announced. Denise Diane D’Angelo was reported missing in the Chesapeake Bay area in Calvert County. An alert was issued early on Tuesday, June 7. At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Calvert County Sheriff’s...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An 18-year-old Annandale HS student who was hit by a small SUV while walking home from work on the night of May 22 has died from her injuries. Daniela Bonilla Betancourt of Alexandria died on June 3, according to Fairfax County Police and a GoFundMe page posted by a family member.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Kaidyn Green, the 9-year-old who was struck by a vehicle while leaving KIPP D.C. on Dec. 10, has died, MPD said. Green was leaving the KIPP school in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road SE and headed toward a parent’s waiting car when he was struck, suffering a serious injury.
An 81-year-old woman was killed after accidentally being run over by her own SUV in St. Mary’s County, officials announced. Mechanicsville's Doris Marita Thompson was parked in front of Taco Bell on Triangle in Charlotte Hall when she got out of her 2013 Ford Escape, which began rolling backwards across the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, officials in St. Mary's County said.
WALDORF, Md. — A staff member at Thomas Stone High School in Charles County was injured while breaking up a fight that involved students throwing textbooks and desks across the room. According to a letter from school principal Shanif Pearl, the staff member was flown to a hospital for...
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Stafford County man has been arrested after deputies said he fired a handgun from a hotel balcony last week. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said around 11:43 a.m., deputies responded to the Super 8 at 25 Wicomico Drive after staff at the hotel reported that a guest had reported hearing gunshots around 2 a.m. on June 4.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A coyote that bit three people and a police officer over the weekend at Lake Accotink Park had rabies, according to Fairfax County Health Department. Now, health officials are asking residents who may have encountered the coyote in Lake Accotink Park or the Springfield, Va. area are asked to contact the health department.
WASHINGTON (7News) — One juvenile was arrested and charged after allegedly setting fire to a playground in Poolesville, Md., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer. The fire broke out on Fisher Avenue near Milford Mill Road. A large plume of smoke and flames were...
A teenager who was arrested after bringing a gun to a Brandywine high school is being charged as an adult, authorities say. The loaded gun was discovered after the 17-year-old boy left it in the nurse's office bathroom at Gywnn Park High School around 10 a.m., Monday, June 6, according to the Prince George's Police Department.
A vehicle is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States. Montgomery County Police say car thefts are on the rise, so now they are handing out a free tracking device to residents to mitigate the problem.
D.C. police arrested a man who stole a D.C. Fire and EMS ambulance Saturday morning. Isaac Edwards, 34, of Southeast D.C., has been charged with armed carjacking following his arrest on Monday. According to police, Edwards walked up to ambulance operators — who were responding to a report of a...
