Truck collides with train in Prince George's County, two men taken to hospital

A driver is dead after colliding with a vehicle that was going the wrong way on the Capital Beltway in Prince George's County early Wednesday, Maryland State Police said. The fiery crash and investigation shut down all lanes of the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 near Central Avenue for about six hours. All travel lanes reopened by 9:30 a.m., transportation officials said.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO