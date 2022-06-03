ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Teen couple killed in Wesley Chapel crash shared heart for helping others

By Anastasia Dawson
 4 days ago
Logan Schaer and girlfriend Caitelyn Leonidas, both 17, pose for photos before their senior prom at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Wesley Chapel. Both teens died on Monday, May 30, 2022, after Schaer's SUV crashed into a retention pond. [ Courtesy of the Schaer Family ]

WESLEY CHAPEL — They had only known each other for about a year, and only started dating four months ago, but there was something special about the way Logan and Caitelyn were together.

Their friends picked up on it — and their parents, too. Long before they met, the two 17-year-olds possessed that spark of charisma that promised big things to come. But whenever they were together, their eyes seemed to shine a little brighter and their voices seemed a little stronger.

It was never more evident than on the Sunday before Memorial Day, when the two teens got the chance to lead Life Church’s youth services on their own. Roughly 100 middle school students were there that day — a tough crowd by any standards.

But those in attendance noticed that Caitelyn Leonidas, a popular graduating senior at Wiregrass Ranch High School, had a newfound confidence in her voice as she sang lead during the church’s praise and worship songs, church members said.

And then Logan Schaer, the son of a beloved former pastor at the church, delivered his very first sermon — a message of hope that “even in middle school, you still have a voice that can change the culture, change lives, make a difference.”

“We were getting notes all day long from parents telling us, ‘You have no idea how amazing your kid is going to be, what an impact he had on my child today and how much he changed their lives. You should be so proud,’” his father, Kurt Schaer, told the Tampa Bay Times.

“That was Sunday, and then on Monday they were gone,” he said. “Logan and Caitelyn danced into the arms of Jesus.”

Neither the families nor investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office can say for sure what caused Logan Schaer to lose control of his SUV while driving his girlfriend home Monday night.

They had just watched a movie with Logan’s family after spending the day at the beach, his father said. They said their goodbyes around 9:45 p.m., Schaer said, but the couple never made it to the Leonidas’ house. And when minutes turned to hours, the worried families called 911.

Eventually, divers found the 2003 Toyota Sequoia at the bottom of a retention pond in Caitelyn’s neighborhood, near the corner of Estancia Boulevard and San Romano Drive.

The two teens were opposites in many ways, but they shared an empathetic spirit and a heart for helping others. Hundreds of tributes on social media sites and at Life Church services say both Logan and Caitelyn possessed a rare ability to make anyone — young or old, friend or stranger — feel like they mattered.

“Words just can’t explain what I’m trying to say — how she blessed me,” Life Church member Amanda Lee said of Caitelyn. “Something just really stuck out to me when I would see her perform. I cannot even express it. There was just something there.”

Caitelyn Leonidas had lots of practice in making new friends, moving from California and then to Texas before settling in Wesley Chapel in 2019. Her best friends, though, were her parents and younger brother, the latter of whom would play guitar alongside his sister’s intricate piano arrangements in videos posted to their parents’ Facebook pages.

She loved music and tennis and loved taking on leadership positions at school and in the church youth group her father, Anthony Leonidas, said. Days before the crash, the journalism program at Wiregrass Ranch High presented Caitelyn Leonidas with a college scholarship for her work on the school yearbook and other ventures.

Logan Schaer was a natural fit for the outgoing young reporter. Life was rarely easy for him, his father said. Logan was diagnosed with multiple medical conditions at an early age that made him smaller than other boys his age. He had celiac disease, gluten issues, problems with lactose. Because he had suffered several seizures as a child, he held off getting his driver’s license until earlier this year — when doctors agreed it wouldn’t pose a risk.

When he got older, most of his medical issues seemed to miraculously disappear, his father, Kurt Schaer, said. He grew taller and stronger until he stood eye to eye with his dad. But the confidence he was forced to find as a child struggling to fit in only helped him stand out even more as a young man.

“He was so young when he learned how to be humorous and funny and so, so loving so that his tiny size wasn’t what people would notice, just his gigantic heart,” Kurt Schaer said. “Logan was my son, but his soul, and his spirit, was larger than life.”

Logan Schaer earned his high school diploma through the Pasco eSchool program — a choice he made so he could spend more time doing what he really loved, helping his parents minister to others in their community and across the globe. He loved video games, soccer and random acts of kindness, his parents said. Just before the crash, he enrolled at Life Church College, where he was studying to become a youth pastor.

It was a plan two years in the making, his parents said. And Logan was adamant he would “never leave student ministry.” When his parents asked why, they couldn’t argue with his answer.

“I truly believe teenagers will change the world, and I want to be a part of that,” Logan had said. “I want to be a part of that.”

A celebration of life service for Caitelyn Leonidas will be held Saturday, June 4, at Life Church, located at 6224 Old Pasco Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Her viewing begins at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. service.

Out of respect for the Leonidas family, Kurt Schaer said services for Logan won’t be announced until after their daughter’s memorial. Those arrangements will be posted on www.forlogan.com — a tribute website where the family is taking donations for a scholarship in Logan’s name. Created by the family with help from New Life Church and the Tampa and Temple Terrace fire departments — where Logan’s two older brothers work — Kurt Schaer said the hope is to use the fund as a way for Logan to continue helping others for years to come.

Tampa Bay Times

As Tampa’s malls die, morph or survive, a city remembers life at the mall

TAMPA — Leslie Freed Price can track some teenage milestones back to the mall. It was 1984 and a dark comedy called Teachers was playing at the mall movie theater. Her boyfriend’s dad bought them tickets and left. “I got my first real kiss at University Square Mall,” said Freed Price, now an executive assistant in Birmingham, Alabama. “After seeing my first R-rated movie.”
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg knew about ‘health and safety hazard’ in Childs Park since 2007

ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch wants to do something about the mysterious smell that has lingered over the Childs Park neighborhood for decades. Welch, born and raised in southern St. Petersburg, said he always thought it was odd that there was an industrial hub in the middle of a predominantly Black and low-income neighborhood along the Pinellas Trail. Residents believe that the gas-like smell originates there.
Tampa Bay Times

Three Pasco County schools get new principals

LAND O’LAKES — The Pasco County School Board approved another round of principal appointments on Tuesday, filling posts that came open during a previous wave of shifts. Paul Lipinski, currently principal of West Pasco Education Academy, will transfer to lead Crews Lake Middle School in Shady Hills. He replaces David Huyck, who is taking a position in the district administration.
Tampa Bay Times

Nursing shortage risks patient safety, nurses at Brooksville hospital warn

BROOKSVILLE — Even before the pandemic, there weren’t enough nurses at HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, said veteran nurse Judy Preuss. Since then, it’s become a crisis. Her colleagues in the hospital’s medical wards are assigned as many as seven patients, well above recommended nurse-patient ratios. The charge nurse, who is supposed to be free to assist in the ward, is now being assigned patients too, Preuss said.
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough appoints new principals at 15 schools

These 15 principal appointments were approved at Tuesday’s Hillsborough County School Board meeting:. Valerie Newton, Blake High School, from the principal’s job at Burnett Middle. Newton, 52, joined the school district in 2001. Kevin Gordon, Hillsborough High, formerly an assistant principal in Pinellas County. Kimi Hellenberg, Plant High,...
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of June 6-12

Kid Rock: The singer-songwriter whose music spans several genres stops in the bay area on his Bad Reputation tour, along with special guest Grand Funk Railroad. $45-$249. 7 p.m. Saturday. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4801 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-740-2446. Sandra Bernhard: St. Pete Pride: The pioneer of the one-woman...
