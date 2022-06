KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The return of one of Knoxville's largest music festivals last March brought in big money for local businesses. The Big Ears Festival in downtown Knoxville had been on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The excitement surrounding the festival's return in late March brought in people from across the country -- and the four-day festival went on in front of sold-out crowds.

