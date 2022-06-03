Wolves Hire Matt Lloyd As SVP Of Basketball Operations

The Denver Broncos are no longer for sale. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it has entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Although an official price has yet to be revealed, Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday that the deal is for a U.S. sports-franchise record $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner group’s purchase dwarfs the previous record $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO