KING CITY — A multi-year class reunion is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, for King City High School alumni of the classes 1970-79. The “Cruisin’ Thru the 70s” party will take place inside the Orradre Building at the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds in King City from 6 to 11 p.m. A traditional King City Young Farmers’ steak dinner with a no-host bar by the King City Knights of Columbus will be featured for a relaxing evening of visiting with old friends. Music of the ’70s will take guests back to their high school days and spark old memories while they dance or get reacquainted. Early bird registration closes soon. For registration details, contact Julie Echenique Digges at [email protected].

KING CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO