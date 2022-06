The fourth annual Safety Jam event was conducted Saturday at Rudd Park in Cañon City. The event had a festival feel as there were smiles all around. As attendees entered the festival, children had the opportunity to register and receive a checklist. As patrons visited booths to acquire signatures on their checklist, they also learned about different safety aspects or were able to receive goodies.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO