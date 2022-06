TAMPA, Fla. - After two deadly shootings in East Tampa Monday, Tampa police pointed out that nearly 80 guns have been reported stolen from unlocked cars in the city this year. It's not clear if a stolen gun was involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old at a gas station at Columbus and 14th Monday afternoon. Investigators say a 15-year-old and a 24-year-old were both armed and involved in the shooting. The 15-year-old was hit by a bullet and hospitalized.

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO