The Texas Hill Country -- the crossroads where West, Central, and South Texas meet. And the beautiful vistas there serve as an inspiration to artists of all sorts. Kerrville’s Louise Hayes Park is a beautiful place along the Guadalupe River to sit back and enjoy the tranquil beauty of the Texas hill country. Perhaps it's because of this beauty, that this area has become a favorite for creatives and artists.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO