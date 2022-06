CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Vanderbilt baseball team used a strong offensive effort combined with stellar pitching to cruise to a 21-1 win over New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium. With the win, the Commodores improve to 37-22 on the season and advance to Sunday’s elimination game in the NCAA Corvallis Regional.

