Woman hospitalized following near-drowning incident

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is in the hospital following a near-drowning incident Thursday evening.
According to the Yankton County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to a report of a female drowning in the water at the free beach area off Toe Road in Yankton.
The female was identified as 27-year-old Tallan Smith of Yankton.
Officials say two females spotted Smith and went into the water and brought the victim back to shore.
Smith was later airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls, her condition is not known at this time.
