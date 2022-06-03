ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes On Advise John Cena Gave Him During Polarizing Time

By Ben Kerin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes revealed in a WWE video on Twitter that WWE legend John Cena gave him advice during a “polarizing time” in his career when the AEW audience turned on him with “let’s go Cody” and “Cody sucks”...

wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: Top WWE Star Injured, Possibly Out 7-8 Months

Yes, again. There are a lot of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them can be rather serious. At the same time, there are instances where you see one injury take place after another and it can shake things up quite a bit. That can be a problem when there is not a ton of talent to go around in the first place and unfortunately that seems to be the case again.
WWE
Fightful

Happy Corbin Medical Update, Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd, More | Hell In A Cell Fight Size

Here is your post-WWE Hell in a Cell fight-size update. - After being stretchered out following his match with Madcap Moss, WWE has provided a medical update on Happy Corbin. Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion.
WWE
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd Following WWE Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes spoke to the crowd after Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell went off the air. PWInsider reports that Rhodes, who was crying, told the crowd that he would talk about his injury more tomorrow on Raw before thanking the audience for coming to the show. Rhodes...
WWE
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Fights Through Torn Pec, Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell in a Cell (Clips)

Cody Rhodes might be have some questionable judgment about when to rest an injury, but it also means that he was able to fight through his torn pectoral tendon to beat Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes defeated Rollins inside the Cell in a match that saw him working with the severe injury. Rhodes survived several attempts by Rollins to put him away, as well as his own injury-asserted limitations, to pin Rollins after two Cross Rhodes and a sledgehammer shot. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling World

Latest news on Bianca Belair's status

Current WWE Raw Champion Bianca Belair will have to contend with two wrestlers who are excellent workers overall and are also two of the most respected wrestlers in the business. In fact, she will have to defend her RAW Women's Champion from Becky Lynch and Asuka's assault during the Hell In A Cell premium live event this weekend in Chicago, with EST appearing to have a never-before-seen strategy, as she told Corey Graves.
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

WWE Hell In A Cell Results – June 5, 2022

Tonight, the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois hosts the WWE Hell In a Cell 2022 Premium Live Event. Your host for the Kickoff Show is Kayla Braxton. She is joined by Kevin Patrick, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Kayla mentions the rumors about an injury for Cody Rhodes....
ROSEMONT, IL
PWMania

Brandi Rhodes Reacts to Cody Performing With a Torn Pectoral Muscle

Despite having an injured pectoral muscle, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins inside a Hell in a Cell at the 2022 WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. Brandi, Cody’s wife, spoke about her husband’s performance despite his injuries. “I’ve never met anyone more committed to the fans or the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Why Stephanie McMahon Was Moved Away From WWE

A little less than three weeks ago, Stephanie McMahon announced she was taking a leave of absence from her duties as WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, a move that seemingly came out of nowhere; or did it? As it turns out, there may be a lot more to the story than McMahon taking time to be with her family following a health scare involving her husband, Triple H, last year.
WWE
411mania.com

Finn Balor Joins The Judgment Day On WWE Raw, Group Turns On Edge (Clips)

The Judgment Day added its newest member in Finn Balor on tonight’s Raw, and then promptly turned on its leader in Edge. Monday night’s episode saw Balor come out to join the stable, after which Balor said that joining the stable was a choice but a calling. He said he was tired of being something he wasn’t and said that he spoke with them last night and they realized they have a lot in common. Damien Priest said that Edge has taught them to get rid of any limitations that was holding them back, and the last of that is Edge himself.
WWE
The Spun

Look: WWE Announces Gruesome Sunday Injury News

Despite Cody Rhodes' injury, it looks like Sunday night's Hell in a Cell will go on as scheduled, the WWE said. Via the WWE's official Twitter handle, "BREAKING: Cody Rhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with Seth Rollins this past Monday on WWE Raw." "While...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Cody Rhodes Injury, Change to Hell in a Cell Match?

This weekend, WWE presented a live event named after one of its legendary shows, “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” The most important news from the show, however, has nothing to do with Saturday night’s winners or losers. Click here for full results from Saturday Night’s Main Event.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ComicBook

WWE's Bianca Belair Retains in Epic Start to Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell kicked off with one of the most anticipated match-ups on the card, as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair would defend her Title in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The match was thrilling from beginning to end and at several points, it looked like Lynch was poised to take it before Asuka would come and break it up at the last minute. Towards the end, it seemed that Lynch was once again set to take it by pinning Asuka, but then Belair threw her out of the ring and covered Asuka for the win, retaining her Raw Women's Championship.
WWE

