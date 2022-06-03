Pittsylvania-Danville Health District offers free COVID-19 vaccination clinic June 11

Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Danville recently celebrated National Skilled Nursing Care Week with the theme ""Creating and Nurturing Connections." The week included daily special events and staff and residents enjoyed lunch together, became "twins" with each other by dressing in designated colors, played games, enjoyed homemade ice cream and s'mores and other treats. Ticket stubs were given by residents to staff for random acts of kindness beyond their normal job responsibilities. Staffers who had earned ticket stubs were invited to the grand finale of the week — three banquet tables with 42 blessing baskets donated by local churches and businesses. Volunteer auctioneer Steve Burke with B&H Auction Company auctioned off the baskets, as each ticket stub held a staffer was worth $100. The highest bidder, with some bids up to $1,000, was presented a basket. The total net value of the baskets was more than $5,000. Roman Eagle feels indebted to its volunteer-based church and community businesses for their continued support of the mission and vision of Roman Eagle's care and services to the elderly population in this locale, and for their compassion of gratitude for its nurturing staff.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO