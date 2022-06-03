ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Pittsylvania-Danville Health District offers free COVID-19 vaccination clinic June 11

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rock Springs United Methodist Church located at 2445 Rocksprings Road. The clinic will offer...

Lonnie
4d ago

Anyone who gives this to their child, should have the child taken. Parents do your job, do you want your child dead or crippled, why take the chance. Can you not see what's going on? I guess you can't because of just what'll happen to this post, they remove it.

