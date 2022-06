CORVALLIS, Ore. — Behind a strong pitching performance, Vanderbilt claimed an 8-1 victory over top-seeded Oregon State on Sunday evening at Goss Stadium. The Commodores (39-22) forced a Game 7 of the NCAA Corvallis Regional and will take on the Beavers at 3 p.m. CT Monday for the right to advance to the Super Regionals. The matchup is scheduled to be televised live online on ESPN+.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO