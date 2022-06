After firing Marc Bergevin and Trevor Timmins in November, Geoff Molson, Owner, President and CEO of the Montreal Canadiens, hinted at a fresh start marked by sweeping changes that would both modernize and diversify his hockey operations department. He has since delivered on his promise in a big way and the organization took another crucial step forward on Tuesday with the hiring of Marie-Philip Poulin as a player development consultant.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO