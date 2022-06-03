Left lane reopened on I-75 in Roselawn after earlier crash

MONROE, Ohio — A call to Monroe police from an observant driver heading down Todhunter Road Monday ended in the discovery of two toddlers inside an "extremely hot" van. According to Monroe police, the 18-month-old twins were "very sweaty, thirsty and filthy," and the children were sitting in "old fast food scraps" with "diapers that had not been changed for a while."

MONROE, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO