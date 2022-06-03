Left lane reopened on I-75 in Roselawn after earlier crash

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A crash on I-275 EB is slowing traffic and likely to cause delays, Monday afternoon. The incident was reported at 3:43 p.m. and is expected to cause lane closures at the Montgomery Road exit. No injuries have been reported at this time.
CINCINNATI — 8:20 a.m. The crash causing delays along northbound I-75 near Exit 1 toward Freeman Avenue has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 7:50 a.m. The two left lanes along northbound I-75 near Exit 1 toward Freeman...
GreenPal's technology allows vendors to bid on lawns without having to visit the property and talk face-to-face with the homeowner. Cincinnati zoo offers Fiona livestreams with new virtual membership. Newport Italian Fest returns this weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. Newport Italian Fest returns this weekend. FOX19 NOW Xtra Coffee Talk:...
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-275 West is closed beyond US-42 due to a crash that occurred on Sunday night. ODOT asks that you use alternate routes. At this time, there is no word on the severity of the crash. This content is imported...
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killedafter a car crashed into an apartment building Monday in Green Township. The man has been identified as 49-year-old Timothy Meier of Cincinnati. Meier was the driver of a car that crashed into an apartment building...
CINCINNATI — A driver was killed after a car crashed Monday into an apartment building in Green Township. Officers responded to the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a vehicle that crashed into an apartment building. According to Green Township police, a driver was traveling north...
CINCINNATI — Police are on scene at Princeton Community Middle School where a car reportedly struck the building Wednesday morning. Police say the school is on break for the summer so there were no students in the building at the time of the crash. This story will be updated...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Cincinnati police officers were injured pursuing suspects in a stolen vehicle and taken to a hospital early Wednesday, a police official confirms. The officers are expected to recover, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief. One of the officers suffered a twisted ankle and the...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says a man has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle in West Price Hill Saturday afternoon. Police say just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 5100 block of Glenway Avenue after a 2001 Ford E-150 van collided with a 2002 Honda VTX1800C motorcycle.
HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. Stahlheber Road has reopened. A structure fire has shut down a portion of Stahlheber Road in Butler County Monday. The fire started around 10:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Stahlheber Road. Deputies said Stahlheber Road is blocked off between Morman Road and Boyle Road...
CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized after being poisoned by carbon monoxide. According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, fire companies were dispatched to an under-construction home in the 2000 block of Misty Oak Lane Monday for a report of an unresponsive person. Authorities say arriving units found one...
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — The Kentucky Cabinet of Transportation announced a section of KY-547/Riley Road will be closed for multiple projects beginning Tuesday. KY-547 will be closed to through traffic between KY-9/AA Highway and Whispering Woods Lane until Thursday, June 9. Crews will replace a cross culvert, perform ditching, and...
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Division of Police says a person has died after being hit by a train near the intersection of Waneta Avenue and Yankee Road. Officials say police were dispatched to the area just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and arriving officers found a dead person near the railroad tracks.
(Milan, Ind.) – Two people from Cincinnati were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on State Road 350 around 3:55 p.m. Deputies say a passenger vehicle driven by a 16-year-old from Milan was traveling east on State Road 350...
SHARONVILLE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened Sunday night in Sharonville. In a press release from OSHP, they report the crash happened on Interstate 275 near the US 42 exit around 9:47 p.m. Nadyne Hawthorne, 66, of Cincinnati, was traveling westbound...
MONROE, Ohio — A call to Monroe police from an observant driver heading down Todhunter Road Monday ended in the discovery of two toddlers inside an "extremely hot" van. According to Monroe police, the 18-month-old twins were "very sweaty, thirsty and filthy," and the children were sitting in "old fast food scraps" with "diapers that had not been changed for a while."
UPDATE: Lanes were reopened around 6 p.m. There were no injuries, according to authorities. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of I-75 North has been shut down after a semi-truck caught fire Friday afternoon. According to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi-truck caught fire just after 4 pm. All three […]
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Two people have died following an accident on I-275 in Sharonville Sunday night. According to police, there was a head-on collision near the exit at US 42 that involved a wrong-way driver around 9:47 Sunday evening. Police say the accident was a double fatality: 66-year-old Nadyne...
CINCINNATI — A man was shot at a Little Caesars Pizza restaurant in Hartwell Tuesday afternoon. Cincinnati police officers responded to 8340 Vine Street for a report of the shooting. It's unclear at this time whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the Little Caesars restaurant. Police confirmed...
