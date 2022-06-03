Oriskany treks to Potsdam to face Edwards-Knox, while New Hartford hosts Troy in Syracuse

Megan Wright knows how to handle the challengers she faces on the field.

After all, she sees a competitor every day at home.

The outfielder and pitcher for the Oriskany softball team is the sister of Oriskany baseball star Eddie Wright.

Megan, a sophomore, is two years older than Eddie and played an excellent season for Oriskany. In Tuesday’s win over Poland, Wright finished 1-3 at the plate and tripled. She has totaled 21 hits on the season with 19 RBIs.

Not to be outdone, Eddie recorded 20 hits and drove in 12 RBIs, while hitting .377 at the plate. On the mound, he pitched 30 innings and struck out 31, while controlling a 2.10 ERA.

But while the baseball team suffered an upset loss to Morrisville-Eaton Tuesday night in the Class D Section Final, the softball team plays for a bid to states Saturday.

Megan and the team will travel to Potsdam Saturday afternoon to battle Edwards-Knox from Hernon, New York. First pitch will be tossed at 4 p.m. They won the Section III Class D Final Tuesday over Poland 5-4

Oriskany is not the only squad from the Mohawk Valley playing this weekend as New Hartford returns to Syracuse Saturday to host Troy from Carrier Park at 4 p.m. The Spartans defeated Auburn 6-3 Thursday evening.

Here are previews of both games:

Oriskany vs. Edwards-Knox

The Cougars, ranked seventh in Class D according to newyorksportswriters.org, sneaked by Lisbon Central 3-1 in their first game of the Section X Tournament before trouncing their next two opponents – Heuvelton Central and Hammond Central. They won those two games by a combined score of 21-3.

Oriskany rolls in ranked higher than Edwards-Knox at five and has the pitching to handle the Cougars. It allowed less than five runs in a game since May 9 and conceded just 10 runs total on its way to regionals. It last lost on April 27 to Poland and rides a 13-game winning streak.

However, in those three losses, Oriskany’s pitching struggled. Against Poland, it acquiesced 14 runs, and versus Notre Dame, 15 runs.

Senior Ashley Reid and junior Aolani Roberts top the group in RBIs with 20. The team’s ace, Juliet Tagliaferri, has hurled 45 of 59 innings, punching out 46 in the process.

The game can be seen on the NFHS Network.

New Hartford vs. Troy

After it knocked off top-seeded Jamesville-Dewitt and second-seeded Auburn to win the Class A sectional tournament, New Hartford hoped its path forward would not get any more laborious.

Instead of lightening up, the Spartans now have to face the No. 2 team in Class A according to newyorksportswriters.org – Troy.

The Flying Horses glided past its competition in the postseason. It hung on past Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake in the sectional final 1-0 before routing Massena, the winner of Section X, 16-1 Thursday.

Pitching has anchored Troy this season. It granted more than four runs just twice, and each time, it was only five.

New Hartford maintains the offense to deal with Troy’s hurlers. It tallied double-digit runs on seven occasions. In the Spartans win over Jamesville-DeWitt, they brought home 11.

Sienna Holmes leads the offense with 21 RBIs and two long balls. Alex Volo comes in at second with 18.

On the mound, it remains the Holmes show. She’s tossed 106 innings and gave up 35 earned runs, maintaining a 2.97 ERA.

The two teams share a common opponent – Whitesboro. The Flying Horses defeated the Warriors in Oneida County 6-2. The Spartans bested them twice, 26-3 on the road and 2-1 at home.

If either Oriskany or New Hartford wins, it’ll complete the journey down to Long Island to the Moriches Athletic Complex for the state championships on Saturday, June 11.

