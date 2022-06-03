ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Evan Longoria: Hitting sixth Friday

Longoria (shoulder) is starting at third base and hitting sixth...

CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Vosler: Heading back to minors

The Giants optioned Vosler to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Vosler's demotion could signal that the Giants expect to bring back Darin Ruf (personal) from the bereavement list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rockies. After being called up from Triple-A last Wednesday, Vosler started at third base in each of the Giants' subsequent five games and went 5-for-16 with two home runs, one double, one walk, one stolen base, four runs and three RBI.
CBS Sports

Penny Hardaway says Rasheed Wallace 'might' join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers have already accomplished the hard part in finding a suitable coach to step in after the team parted ways with Frank Vogel after the regular season. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham was hired to fill that role last week, marking his first head coaching gig in the league. Ham comes highly respected around the league after spending several years under Mike Budenholzer in both Atlanta and Milwaukee, and he's only a year removed from being on the coaching staff that won a championship with the Bucks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Evan Longoria
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos sell for record $4.65 billion price

The Denver Broncos are no longer for sale. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it has entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Although an official price has yet to be revealed, Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday that the deal is for a U.S. sports-franchise record $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner group’s purchase dwarfs the previous record $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels fire Joe Maddon: Manager out with team in midst of 12-game losing streak

Mired in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels made a change at manager Tuesday afternoon. The team announced Joe Maddon has been relieved of his duties, and third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. It's unclear whether a managerial search will begin immediately, or wait until the offseason.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

The Phillies have problems that won't be fixed by firing the manager, but there might be hope on the horizon

The Philadelphia Phillies haven't made the playoffs since the end of their mini dynasty in 2011, the second-longest active playoff drought in the majors. And they've been spending gobs of money in free agency the last few years to try and get back there, to no avail. This offseason they added two sluggers -- Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos -- for a combined $179 million, pushing them over MLB's luxury tax for the first time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A

The Athletics called up Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davidson will another shot in the big leagues after he was previously up with the Diamondbacks in late April for five games before getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on May 10 and mashed during his month-long stay in Las Vegas, hitting .260/.341/.571 with seven home runs in 21 games. Parker Markel was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson, who replaces the slumping Sheldon Neuse on the 26-man active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Recalled from minors

Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl has bounced on and off the roster throughout the season, as this will be his fourth separate stint with the big-league squad already this year. He's done very little with his sporadic opportunities, hitting .179/.237/.254 in 20 games, though he does have four steals. He doesn't seem to have a path to regular at-bats this time around, either, as it was infielder Mike Moustakas (undisclosed) who hit the injured list in a corresponding move.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Sent down Tuesday

Widener was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Widener rejoined the Diamondbacks' bullpen Friday, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.2 innings Monday against the Reds. Left-hander Tyler Gilbert was recalled to start Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
PHOENIX, AZ

