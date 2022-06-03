Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to lineup

Merrifield hasn't attempted a stolen base since he was caught stealing May 24. The 33-year-old has gone 10-for-49 (.204) with three walks, six strikeouts, six RBI and five runs in his last 12 games. Merrifield was hot for much of the middle of May, but the versatile veteran is back in a slump again. He's now slashing .217/.258/.308 with three home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 54 contests overall. With the Royals a major-league worst 17-37, Merrifield's running might not come back, and he's not hitting well enough to help many fantasy managers without displaying some speed.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO