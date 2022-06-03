ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays' Brett Phillips: No longer starting Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Phillips isn't starting Friday against the White Sox. Phillips was initially listed...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Angels fire Joe Maddon: Manager out with team in midst of 12-game losing streak

Mired in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels made a change at manager Tuesday afternoon. The team announced Joe Maddon has been relieved of his duties, and third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. It's unclear whether a managerial search will begin immediately, or wait until the offseason.
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Whiffs 10 in fourth rehab start

Baz (elbow) struck out 10 over 4.1 innings Sunday in his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Durham. He was charged with one earned run on four hits and a walk. The 10 strikeouts equaled a career-high for Baz, who built up to 79 pitches in the outing and looks ready to return from the 60-day injured list to make his next start in the big leagues. In order to make room for Baz in the rotation, the Rays could either choose to expand from a five-man to a six-man setup or demote Ryan Yarbrough to the bullpen, after the lefty was lit up for six runs in 1.2 innings Sunday in Tampa Bay's loss to the White Sox. Either way, fantasy managers who have stashing Baz on the IL should be prepared to activate him ahead of his 2022 Rays debut, which will likely come Saturday or Sunday in Minnesota.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Steps out of lineup

McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 versus Atlanta on Sunday but still has a .578 OPS over his past 10 games, and he'll take a seat Tuesday for only the third time all season. It's possible McMahon receives more regular off days going forward following the promotion of prospect Elehuris Montero, who is starting at third base against the Giants.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Promoted, starting Tuesday

Montero was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and is starting at third base against the Giants on Tuesday. The 23-year-old went 2-for-4 during his big-league debut in early May while briefly up with the Rockies, and he'll rejoin the major-league club ahead of Tuesday's contest. Montero was promoted to the Triple-A level during the 2021 campaign and has a .301/.374/.528 slash line with 17 home runs and 51 RBI in 76 games between the two seasons. Ryan McMahon should remain Colorado's primary third baseman, but Montero should see some time there while also receiving some at-bats at designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not running lately

Merrifield hasn't attempted a stolen base since he was caught stealing May 24. The 33-year-old has gone 10-for-49 (.204) with three walks, six strikeouts, six RBI and five runs in his last 12 games. Merrifield was hot for much of the middle of May, but the versatile veteran is back in a slump again. He's now slashing .217/.258/.308 with three home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 54 contests overall. With the Royals a major-league worst 17-37, Merrifield's running might not come back, and he's not hitting well enough to help many fantasy managers without displaying some speed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A

The Athletics called up Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davidson will another shot in the big leagues after he was previously up with the Diamondbacks in late April for five games before getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on May 10 and mashed during his month-long stay in Las Vegas, hitting .260/.341/.571 with seven home runs in 21 games. Parker Markel was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson, who replaces the slumping Sheldon Neuse on the 26-man active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back on bench Tuesday

Torres is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins. With Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton returning from the injured list over the weekend to bring the Yankees lineup back to full strength, Torres no longer has a direct path to an everyday role at second base after he had occupied the position in 13 of the team's last 14 games. Though absences from the lineup should come slightly more frequently for Torres, he should still play on a near-everyday basis while manager Aaron Boone rotates rest days for some of the team's other regulars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yu Chang: Collects first hit in Pittsburgh

Chang went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday against the Tigers. Chang delivered an RBI double in the second inning to put the Pirates up 1-0. It was his first knock of the season across 22 at-bats. Out of minor-league options, Chang has gotten consistent playing time in the absence of Josh VanMeter (finger), but he'll need to improve his performance to retain a spot on the 40-man roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes three innings in return

Clevinger (triceps) allowed a run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday. Clevinger was eased back into action, throwing 60 pitches (36 strikes) in his first start since May 17. He allowed a leadoff homer to Kolten Wong in the first inning and nothing more before Nick Martinez delivered four frames of relief pitching. Clevinger has managed a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts this year after missing all of 2021 to Tommy John recovery. The right-hander should see a slightly lighter workload with the Padres likely to roll a six-man rotation after the breakout of MacKenzie Gore. Clevinger is expected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Recalled from minors

Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl has bounced on and off the roster throughout the season, as this will be his fourth separate stint with the big-league squad already this year. He's done very little with his sporadic opportunities, hitting .179/.237/.254 in 20 games, though he does have four steals. He doesn't seem to have a path to regular at-bats this time around, either, as it was infielder Mike Moustakas (undisclosed) who hit the injured list in a corresponding move.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jacob Webb: Designated for assignment

Webb was designated for assignment Sunday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Webb gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings at Triple-A this year. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Cole Tucker, who was claimed off waivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Playing time could decrease

Pujols is just 4-for-25 (.160) in his last nine games. Pujols has already seen limited playing time this year, and his current slump isn't doing anything to earn him more starts. The 42-year-old could be in line for a further reduced role with Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) returning Tuesday and Dylan Carson (hamstring) likely not far behind. That could push rookies Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan into the designated hitter spot more often, as their bats have commanded more playing time than Pujols, who is now slashing. 211/.324/.367 in 31 contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting amid slump

Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his last five games. Though Carlos Santana is getting the nod at first base Tuesday in favor of Dozier, he's expected to serve as more of a part-time starter moving forward while the 17-36 Royals prioritize the development of younger players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Knocks in two, steals base in win

Dalbec went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels. Both of Dalbec's hits were RBI singles, which came in the second and sixth innings. The first baseman also picked up his first stolen base of the year in the sixth. Tuesday marked just his sixth multi-hit effort of the season, ending a 1-for-11 skid at the plate to start June. Overall, he's posted an uninspiring .187/.269/.295 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances. Dalbec saw a little extra playing time while Jackie Bradley was on the paternity list, but now that he's back with the team, Franchy Cordero is likely to return to the strong side of a platoon at first base. That will limit Dalbec mainly to starting against left-handed pitchers.
BOSTON, MA

