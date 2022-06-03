ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Calvin Faucher: Back in big leagues

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Faucher was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday. Faucher will return to the major...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Angels fire Joe Maddon: Manager out with team in midst of 12-game losing streak

Mired in the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, the Los Angeles Angels made a change at manager Tuesday afternoon. The team announced Joe Maddon has been relieved of his duties, and third base coach Phil Nevin will serve as the interim manager. It's unclear whether a managerial search will begin immediately, or wait until the offseason.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Steps out of lineup

McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 versus Atlanta on Sunday but still has a .578 OPS over his past 10 games, and he'll take a seat Tuesday for only the third time all season. It's possible McMahon receives more regular off days going forward following the promotion of prospect Elehuris Montero, who is starting at third base against the Giants.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

The Eastern Conference Final is getting interesting, plus explaining the big questions surrounding LIV Golf

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Hope your week is coming along nicely. For the second straight day, we have some big news that happened overnight to get to before we go over everything else. Late last night, the Broncos reportedly entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Walmart heir Rob Walton. Walton and his family are set to purchase the Broncos for a whopping $4.65 billion. That's more money than any American sports franchise has ever sold for.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Promoted, starting Tuesday

Montero was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and is starting at third base against the Giants on Tuesday. The 23-year-old went 2-for-4 during his big-league debut in early May while briefly up with the Rockies, and he'll rejoin the major-league club ahead of Tuesday's contest. Montero was promoted to the Triple-A level during the 2021 campaign and has a .301/.374/.528 slash line with 17 home runs and 51 RBI in 76 games between the two seasons. Ryan McMahon should remain Colorado's primary third baseman, but Montero should see some time there while also receiving some at-bats at designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Major Leagues#Strikeout#Injured List#Triple A Durham#Angels
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A

The Athletics called up Davidson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Davidson will another shot in the big leagues after he was previously up with the Diamondbacks in late April for five games before getting designated for assignment and then electing free agency. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on May 10 and mashed during his month-long stay in Las Vegas, hitting .260/.341/.571 with seven home runs in 21 games. Parker Markel was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Davidson, who replaces the slumping Sheldon Neuse on the 26-man active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not running lately

Merrifield hasn't attempted a stolen base since he was caught stealing May 24. The 33-year-old has gone 10-for-49 (.204) with three walks, six strikeouts, six RBI and five runs in his last 12 games. Merrifield was hot for much of the middle of May, but the versatile veteran is back in a slump again. He's now slashing .217/.258/.308 with three home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 54 contests overall. With the Royals a major-league worst 17-37, Merrifield's running might not come back, and he's not hitting well enough to help many fantasy managers without displaying some speed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Extent of injury being determined

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team is still trying to determine the extent of Castellanos' arm injury, which is being called a right forearm strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. At the time Castellanos was placed on the 15-day injured list, the team described the injury...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jacob Webb: Designated for assignment

Webb was designated for assignment Sunday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Webb gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings at Triple-A this year. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Cole Tucker, who was claimed off waivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back on bench Tuesday

Torres is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins. With Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton returning from the injured list over the weekend to bring the Yankees lineup back to full strength, Torres no longer has a direct path to an everyday role at second base after he had occupied the position in 13 of the team's last 14 games. Though absences from the lineup should come slightly more frequently for Torres, he should still play on a near-everyday basis while manager Aaron Boone rotates rest days for some of the team's other regulars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Recalled from minors

Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl has bounced on and off the roster throughout the season, as this will be his fourth separate stint with the big-league squad already this year. He's done very little with his sporadic opportunities, hitting .179/.237/.254 in 20 games, though he does have four steals. He doesn't seem to have a path to regular at-bats this time around, either, as it was infielder Mike Moustakas (undisclosed) who hit the injured list in a corresponding move.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yu Chang: Collects first hit in Pittsburgh

Chang went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday against the Tigers. Chang delivered an RBI double in the second inning to put the Pirates up 1-0. It was his first knock of the season across 22 at-bats. Out of minor-league options, Chang has gotten consistent playing time in the absence of Josh VanMeter (finger), but he'll need to improve his performance to retain a spot on the 40-man roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes three innings in return

Clevinger (triceps) allowed a run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday. Clevinger was eased back into action, throwing 60 pitches (36 strikes) in his first start since May 17. He allowed a leadoff homer to Kolten Wong in the first inning and nothing more before Nick Martinez delivered four frames of relief pitching. Clevinger has managed a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts this year after missing all of 2021 to Tommy John recovery. The right-hander should see a slightly lighter workload with the Padres likely to roll a six-man rotation after the breakout of MacKenzie Gore. Clevinger is expected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy