ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Feel old yet? Iconic ‘Superbad’ character McLovin turns 41 today

By Vivian Chow
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

(ABC4) – Comedy fans, it’s a very special day as McLovin, the iconic “Superbad” character turns 41 today!

If you’re a bit confused, McLovin refers to the character played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse in the 2007 American comedy “Superbad.”

Since the film’s debut, June 3 has become known as “McLovin Day” for the film’s stalwart fans.

The iconic Judd Apatow romp stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera and was co-written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The crude humored coming-of-age film became an instant box office and critical success upon its 2007 premiere.

But don’t get it twisted — it’s Mintz-Plasse’s character, Fogell (famously known by the nickname McLovin) who’s celebrating their birthday today.

UTAH’S BEST: International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8SIf_0fzlYBsJ00
    HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: Producer Judd Apatow (front left) and cast members arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Superbad” held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on August 13, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQrYS_0fzlYBsJ00
    HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: (L-R) Actors Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Superbad” held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre August 13, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WzXu0_0fzlYBsJ00
    Actors Jonah Hill, left, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, center, and Michael Cera arrive at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., Sunday, Aug 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOMPu_0fzlYBsJ00
    HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: Actors Jonah Hill (L) and Paul Rudd (R) pose with producer Judd Apatow at the after party for the premiere of the Sony Pictures’ film “Superbad” on August 13, 2007 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGt01_0fzlYBsJ00
    Actors from the film “Superbad” accept the ultimate choice award during the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., Sunday, Aug 26, 2007. From left are Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Jonah Hill. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLubD_0fzlYBsJ00
    Christopher Mintz-Plasse arrives at the premiere of “Superbad” in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Great Scott! This is the new DeLorean

Ironically, that birthday is also probably not real because it refers to the date stamped on his infamous fake ID card.

In the film, the teenage McLovin hilariously presents his fake Hawaii ID showing a birth date of June 3, 1981, making the teenager the unconvincing ripe age of 25 in the film.

The famous rainbow-adored ID is a bestseller on Amazon and has even gotten one underage Iowa man into trouble when he was caught using the ID to enter a bar.

In the past, celebrity fans and film’s cast and crews have honored McLovin’s big day every year with celebratory social media posts every year.

Big birthday cheers for McLovin, who’s now finally old enough to enter a bar with his real ID. The comedy “Superbad” is also celebrating 15 years since its 2007 debut.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Mother of missing Breckenridge woman calls for daughter’s return

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 54-year-old Bonnie Ann Lucas was reported missing Sunday, following a trip to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In speaking with Bonnie’s family, the wife, mother and daughter is severely missed and worried for by all. Her mother, Connie Flores, said she didn’t know about her daughter’s disappearance until she received a call from […]
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Warrant: East Texas parents let daughter smoke their meth

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Smith County earlier this week for allegedly letting their daughter smoke their meth, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News. 34-year-old Lajuana Glass and 51-year-old Johnny Michael Moore were taken into custody and charged with injury to a child. The warrant states that on […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
BigCountryHomepage

4 Tomball ISD students were the last victims of Gonzalo Lopez

Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The email says losing any student is […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Christopher Mintz Plasse
Person
Evan Goldberg
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Michael Cera
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Funeral Home director accused of stealing $25K from widow

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The director of Abilene Funeral Home is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 from a widow. Richard Fuqua was arrested Saturday for Theft of Elderly in connection to an investigation that began in December 2021. Court documents state a widow preemptively paid Fuqua $25,380 for her husband’s and daughter’s funeral services in […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#American#Sony Pictures#Chinese
BigCountryHomepage

Three inmates escape Barry County Jail, possibly armed & dangerous

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Barry County authorities are warning the public about three escaped inmates. The trio, which fled the jail in the early morning hours according to the Sheriff’s Office, consists of Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. Blevins was being held in Barry County Jail on a laundry list […]
BigCountryHomepage

Chick-fil-A opens ‘limited’ downtown Abilene location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Chick-fil-A has opened a ‘limited’ location in downtown Abilene. The new location is in the First Financial Bank, West Building, on the 2nd Floor. Hours of operation are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. only, and the menu will be limited. This is Abilene’s 5th Chick-fil-a location. There are two main […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy