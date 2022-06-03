ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester's Independence Day fireworks returns; Ricky Duran will perform

By Richard Duckett, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — After a two-year hiatus, the annual Worcester Independence Day fireworks display will return to Cristoforo Colombo Park on Shrewsbury Street June 30.

Grafton native and “The Voice” runner-up Ricky Duran will perform at the free event presented by Fallon Health in partnership with Discover Central Massachusetts.

"The annual Independence Day fireworks are a wonderful Worcester tradition that Fallon is proud to have been part of for more than two decades,” said Richard Burke, president and CEO of Fallon Health, in an announcement. “This year, they take on special meaning as we celebrate the birth of our nation and of our city. As Fallon Health marks our own milestone — 45 years of improving health and inspiring hope in the communities we serve — we are pleased to bring back the show in a new, exciting way.”

There were no events in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions because of COVID.

The June 30 event lineup includes entertainment provided by WXLO 104.5 FM from 6 to 8 p.m.; a special performance by Ricky Duran from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m.; and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. with special synchronized music.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the fireworks back this year, especially as the community celebrates its 300th birthday,” said Eric D. Batista, acting Worcester city manager. “We’re also very grateful to Fallon Health for helping to restart this tradition as they continue to be a great partner in this community."

“We are so excited to be partnering with Fallon to bring back the Worcester fireworks which has been a signature event in the community for many years. This is an amazing opportunity to showcase our city and all it has to offer to visitors from near and far,” said Monique Messier, executive director of Discover Central Mass.

For 25 years up to and including 2019, Worcester's annual Independence Holiday Concert featured the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra at Cristoforo Colombo Park.

The MSO has announced a summer season of concerts at Institute Park July 3, 10 and 24. On July 3, MSO Principal Conductor Myron Romanul will lead the orchestra in a "Patriotic Pops Concert" featuring soprano Jane Shivick and tenor Todd Yard. Master of ceremonies will be former Worcester City Councilor Gary Rosen.

"With over 7 million dollars of municipal improvements recently directed toward Institute Park and nearby Salisbury Pond, the Institute Park venue will be the location of all of MSO's 2022 summer concerts," the orchestra said in announcement about its summer season.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester's Independence Day fireworks returns; Ricky Duran will perform

