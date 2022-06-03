ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macedonia man arrested on child sex charges used 'secret cameras,' prosecutor says

By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
A Macedonia man charged with child sex-related offenses has pleaded not guilty to charges against him and remains in the Summit County Jail pending a bail hearing next week.

William Lupica Jr., 70, is facing 21 felony charges including rape, gross sexual imposition, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance.

He was arrested May 27 at his Apache Run home based on a secret indictment. He was arraigned Thursday in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield's courtroom. A bail hearing is set for Tuesday.

Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland reported that Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Baumoel said the rape counts involve multiple children under the age of 5.

Baumoel also said a large number of images of children, both nude and in sex acts, were found on Lupica’s phone.

“He not only merely possessed these, but he was the individual who photographed those children in those states. And during the investigation, it was determined there was secret cameras throughout the house that were utilized for this purpose,” he said.

The prosecutor also revealed concerns about Lupica being a flight risk, saying he has the financial means to flee and stay hidden.

Lupica's wife has operated a child care business at the couple's home, News 5 previously reported, citing neighbors.

Angry neighbors: Macedonia man arrested in child sex crime case

On May 20, Lupica was charged with one count of rape by the city of Macedonia in Stow Municipal Court based on an incident said to have taken place in 2018. Court records state the incident involved the digital penetration of a girl between the ages of 3 and 5.

That case was dismissed following the common pleas court indictment.

