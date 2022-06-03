Former McAllen baseball coach arrested for stalking

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen Memorial baseball coach was arrested for stalking.

Felipe Barrera was arrested by McAllen police on a charge of stalking, according to Hidalgo County Records.

Barrera was the head coach of McAllen Memorial High School from 2020 until his resignation on March 16, 2022.

ValleyCentral reached out to McAllen ISD who released the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation but since this is a personnel matter, we cannot discuss it any further.”

Barrera was booked on May 31, and was issued a bond amount of $10,000.

