Former McAllen baseball coach arrested for stalking

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen Memorial baseball coach was arrested for stalking.

Felipe Barrera was arrested by McAllen police on a charge of stalking, according to Hidalgo County Records.

Officer shoots, kills Texas teen suspected of stealing vehicle

Barrera was the head coach of McAllen Memorial High School from 2020 until his resignation on March 16, 2022.

ValleyCentral reached out to McAllen ISD who released the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation but since this is a personnel matter, we cannot discuss it any further.”

“Large cat-like” animal spotted in McAllen

Barrera was booked on May 31, and was issued a bond amount of $10,000.

ValleyCentral

