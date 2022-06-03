ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ on Prime Video, Where The Popular Series Relocates To One Of The World’s Most Densely Populated Cities

By Radhika Menon
 4 days ago

Love is truly a universal language, and stories of love, in all of its forms, can transcend boundaries like geography, language, and time. Amazon’s Modern Love anthology series, adapted from a popular New York Times column, expands its reach to Mumbai as part of a global bid for the franchise — the show will also feature a Japanese adaptation as well as two other Indian language versions. How does the Hindi-language version with a Mumbai backdrop stack up against the original series’s two seasons?
MODERN LOVE MUMBAI : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: In “My Beautiful Wrinkles,” a group of older women sit around a table playing cards. One woman sits on the sofa away from the group chatting animatedly on the phone, and the ladies at the table gossip about her phone call.

The Gist: A six-part anthology, Modern Love Mumbai tells modern stories of love in all of its forms using the bustling Indian metropolis as its backdrop. Each 40-minute episode delves into a story of love, whether romantic, familial, self, or otherwise.

Photo: Prime Video

Our Take: The success of a show like this centers on the stories it chooses to tell. The American version often faltered in this choice, occasionally opting to tell non-relatable or uninspiring stories, which provided a mixed bag of episodes for uneven seasons. Modern Love Mumbai unquestionably rights this wrong, churning out a tight 6-episode season of vastly different but engaging stories.

It’s easy to lean on the idea that media is responsible for telling untold stories, especially in Indian content, given the country’s extreme and conservative views on certain issues like gay rights and gender norms. But Modern Love Mumbai not only tackles the issues, but gives them heart: An episode about a gay son isn’t focused entirely on the act of coming out, but rather the man’s relationship with his dying grandmother; the vignette about online dating in your 30s shows the real ups and downs of finding love after society deems you too old. It’s incredibly refreshing that none of these episodes touch the topic of arranged marriage, which tends to be the calling card of romantic Indian content, and instead lives up to its name in telling modern love stories with Indian values at the heart.

The talent behind the series is some of Bollywood and Hindi cinema’s best auteurs, including Shonali Bose ( Margarita With A Straw ) and Vishal Bhardwaj ( Omkara ). The pedigree is undeniable and with their touch, the stories are rooted in humanity while also challenging us to think about people and lives that we’ve never encountered before. Bhardwaj’s story “Mumbai Dragon” centers on a small sect of Indo-Chinese people who face discrimination in a homogenous society and the pains to which they go to preserve their own culture, and is a relatable story about familial love that also opened my eyes to a sect of people I didn’t know existed.

Anthologies are generally hard to judge or score because of the unrelated nature of the project — one extremely strong chapter could be followed by something that makes little sense. But in the case of Modern Love Mumbai , each story has something unique to say and sheds light on a city that is not only growing and modernizing, but also finding ways to keep its culture intact. Using love as a lens to explore this ever-changing metropolis is slippery and could have easily ended in cliche storytelling choices. That it didn’t is a triumph.

Parting Shot: One of the snooty women from the gossip party at the beginning dances without abandon, a look of genuine happiness on her face.

Sleeper Star: While each story is carried by its own cast, Sarika — who headlines the opening segment “My Beautiful Wrinkles” — conveys the nuances of a sad but stoic woman who struggles to move on after her lover’s death with poise. It’s impossible to look away from the screen when she’s on it.

Most Pilot-y Line: In the installment titled “I Love Thane,” a woman in her 30s struggles to find love, whether online or otherwise. A conversation with her divorced friend leads her to take a leap of faith: “Maybe to live life through love is the only way to experience it.”

Our Call: STREAM IT. The Hindi-language version of the series taps into universal but unique stories, and finds more focal points of connection than its American counterpart.

Radhika Menon ( @menonrad ) is a TV-obsessed writer based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared on Vulture, Teen Vogue, Paste Magazine, and more. At any given moment, she can ruminate at length over Friday Night Lights, the University of Michigan, and the perfect slice of pizza. You may call her Rad.

Comments / 0

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hollywood Stargirl’ on Disney+, A Movie That Celebrates Youthfulness And Hope

Jerry Spinelli’s 2000 novel about a carefree girl got the film treatment early in the pandemic, which was well received by critics and fans alike. The film spawned a sequel — out on Disney+ now, and not an adaptation of Spinelli’s follow-up Love, Stargirl — with the same team behind the first installment. Does it capture the same nostalgic magic? HOLLYWOOD STARGIRL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Picking up after the events of 2020 film Stargirl, Hollywood Stargirl chronicles Stargirl (Grace VanderWaal) and her mom Anna (Judy Greer) finding and creating a new home for themselves in Los Angeles. After...
‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
‘Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ Episode 8 Recap: “Get To The Finish Line”

We have reached the final episode of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, a series that has been more fascinating and frustrating and sociologically significant than I could have possibly imagined. This has been a ride. It hasn’t just been a voyage back to the last time we were wearing bucket hats, it’s been a study of what we can now recognize as a new species. These seven people are important, and their relationships with knowing they’re important are important, even if their relationships with each other sometimes seem shaky. Les bon temps did not always roulent this season, and no trip to New Orleans...
‘The Janes’ on HBO Is a Painfully Relevant Abortion Rights Documentary

Rarely has a documentary been quite so timely as The Janes. The film, which premieres on HBO and HBO Max tonight (June 8) at 9 p.m., tells the story of a group of women who ran—and were eventually arrested for—an underground abortion network in Chicago. They used code names, safe houses, and fronts in order to secretly provide the then widely-illegal procedure to hundreds who needed it, including women who had been raped, women who might die in childbirth, and women who would have resorted to unsafe measures otherwise. The network of women, who referred to themselves as Jane, did this...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Last Tourist’ on Hulu, A Doc Promoting Responsible Tourism Over The Excess And Ignorance Of Travel Today

The Last Tourist (Hulu) examines the effects of mass tourism on our planet, and an industry often unmoored from the land and local communities that it promotes as destinations. Written and directed by Tyson Sadler, the doc is truly global in scope, traveling to Kenya, Thailand, Peru, and the Caribbean to tell its story of an industry and its consumers facing a paradigmatic moment.   THE LAST TOURIST: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: According to one expert in The Last Tourist, eighty percent of the world’s countries consider tourism a top revenue generator. From Thailand (39.8 million tourists annually) and Cambodia...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Flag Day’ on Amazon Prime, in Which Sean Penn Directs Himself and Daughter Dylan Penn in a Literary BOATS Drama

Now on Amazon Prime Video, Flag Day is a true family affair: Sean Penn directs himself and his offspring in this BOATS (Based On A True Story) drama; he plays a serial con artist and lousy father for his kids, portrayed by Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn. Based on journalist Jennifer Vogel’s memoir The Flim-Flam Man, the story is told from the perspective of the Dylan character as she deals with her long-fraught relationship with her father. Previous to Flag Day’s late-2021 theatrical release and an extended cameo in Licorice Pizza, Sean had been somewhat quiet professionally, last seen in...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘That’s My Time With David Letterman’ On Netflix, Where The Late-Night Legend Hosts And Interviews Stand-Up Comedians

The Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which took place between April 28 – May 8, yielded a ton of programming for the streamer, whether it’s for video streaming or audio-only podcasts. One of the shows that came out of that festival involves David Letterman, coming out with a show that’s much closer to his late-night roots than anything he’s done since he left that daypart seven years ago. THAT’S MY TIME WITH DAVID LETTERMAN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: David Letterman comes out on stage to a standing ovation. He good-naturedly tells the audience to stop, and says, “I’ve been...
