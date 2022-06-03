ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’?

By Maddy Casale
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIp8o_0fzlXwst00

Under the Banner of Heaven debuted its seventh and final episode of its first season yesterday, and viewers are already eager to know if and when there will be more of this intriguing tale of murder, Mormonism, and the meaning of faith.

Based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 nonfiction book Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith and created by Dustin Lance Black, this FX on Hulu true crime-drama miniseries follows Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), a devout Mormon whose faith is shaken by his investigation of the brutal murder of Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) follower Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter Erica. For Pyre, solving the case may also mean losing touch with his identity and religion.

Wondering how Under the Banner of Heaven Season 1 ended and whether or not there will be a second season? Here’s what we know.
Will There Be an Under the Banner of Heaven Season 2?
Probably not. Under the Banner of Heaven has always been billed as a miniseries or limited series, and after the finale, it seems like the central story has been wrapped up, as the case of Brenda and Erica’s murder has been solved, and Pyre’s work in Utah is done. As a result, it doesn’t really leave significant unanswered questions or loose threats that would necessitate a sophomore season, so odds are that there will not be an Under the Banner of Heaven Season 2 (sorry, folks).
How Did Under the Banner of Heaven Season 1 End?
Warning: Spoilers for Under the Banner of Heaven ahead!

The seventh and final episode of Under the Banner of Heaven combines both fact and fiction to create a tense and gripping ending worth wrapping the story up with. Like the events chronicled in Krakauer’s novel, Brenda’s brothers-in-law Ron (Sam Worthington) and Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell) are convicted for murdering Brenda and Erica, though the show delves into the realm of fiction by adding a final epic brawl between Detective Pyre and the criminal brothers in a Reno casino (whereas in reality, the two were at a breakfast buffet in Reno when they were surrounded by FBI and apprehended, not bothering to put up a fight).

The series also ends with Pyre’s faith shaken, and yet he doesn’t leave the Mormon church, most likely because his wife, Rebecca (Adelaide Clemens), threatens to take their daughters and leave him if he does. Instead, he plays the part of the perfect Mormon patriarch, but his heart doesn’t seem in it anymore, not after all that he has seen and experienced.

Though it’s hard to see good shows come to an end, at least this one did it with a bang.

