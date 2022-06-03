ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Preview: Justice League #75 Special Edition

Justice League #75, the fateful Death of the Justice League story written by Joshua Williamson and artist Rafa Sandoval, will receive a Second Printing with an on-sale date...

aiptcomics

DC Preview: Earth-Prime #5: The Flash

Impulse and XS burst onto the scene in 2049! When Barry Allen and Iris West go out of town for a much-needed vacation, Bart and Nora are left to stay out of trouble in Central City. With their parents gone, Bart begs Nora to let him go on patrol and really be a hero, but Nora refuses, saying it’s too dangerous without Barry there. But when one of Bart’s classmates at Central City University starts causing trouble, how can Impulse not leap into action?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman #124

In the aftermath of the Shadow War, Batman has returned to Gotham! But when he hears word of strange developments in Badhnisia, he’s forced to question…has Abyss returned? Or has a new hero been born in the dark? And in the backup, Poison Ivy uncovers the troubling ramifications of the Gardener and Harley Quinn’s actions during Fear State in this prologue to Poison Ivy drawn by Dani and written by Poison Ivy series writer G. Willow Wilson.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Dark Crisis’ #1 review: Legacy and crisis

The big moment is finally here, Dark Crisis is available, and it kicks off the next big DC event. If you have been following Joshua Williamson, you know this is the next stop after stories like Infinite Frontier, Justice League Incarnate, the Shadow War, and the Death of the Justice League. It has been a wild ride for readers and characters alike, but luckily, you’ll do just fine if you’re starting here at Dark Crisis #1. There will be a test of faith, friendships taken for granted, and a murder that will hit hard inside this issue.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1

Nubia may be queen, but not all Amazons call Themyscira home, which prompts the new monarch to leave Themyscira for the first time in decades to serve her people in a way Hippolyta never had the opportunity to. Now, as she embarks on her tour through Man’s World to show...
COMICS
Jim Cheung
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Aquaman: Andromeda #1

Deep in the Pacific Ocean, at the farthest possible distance from any land, sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Since the dawn of the space race, the nations of the world have sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the silent seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda, powered by a mysterious black-hole drive, have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren’t the only ones pursuing it. Anything of value beneath the ocean is of value to the master pirate Black Manta…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them…
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Marauders #3

Panic in Shi’ar space! The Marauders are prisoners of the Kin Crimson, a secret society stretching back billions of years, who outrank even the Shi’ar Majestrix…or so they think. But Captain Pryde and the Marauders aren’t giving up, not with the Shi’ar holding the last survivors of mutantkind’s first generation hostage. With the weight of history looming like a nuclear threat, can Kate Pryde convince Xandra to side with mutantkind against her kingdom?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Poison Ivy #1

Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life. A living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn’t ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it…by ending humanity. Spinning out of the pages of Batman, DC is proud to present the unbelievable next chapter in Poison Ivy’s life by the incredible creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #5

BEN must take on the entire RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE FOR THE CRIMINALLY INSANE! But must he face them all alone? Or will an unlikely ally step in? This is one finale you won’t want to miss!. Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #5. Writer: J.M. DeMatteis. Artist: David Baldeon. Colors: Israel Silva. Letters:...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1

The inhabitants on the Island are locked in what seems like a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide—a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with several Fortnite fighters and new recruit Shuri to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of the Marvel and Fortnite realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance? Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer, Donald Mustard, teams up with veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage (SPIDER-GEDDON, AVENGERS ACADEMY) and artist Sergio Dávila (BLACK KNIGHT, CAPTAIN MARVEL) for a five-part crossover event with enormous ramifications for both universes! Each first print issue contains a redeemable code to unlock a bonus digital cosmetic in Fortnite!
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Monkey Prince #5

Monkey Prince and Shifu Pigsy travel to Atlantis, where they believe a shard of Monkey King’s powerful jingu bang staff has fallen underwater…and if they can find it, Monkey Prince should be able to wield it…at least they think! Take a journey to the waters with them, down to the Chinatown district of Atlantis where all the Chinese sea dragons thrive!
COMICS
Comics
aiptcomics

Trans superhero Dreamer getting DC Comics original graphic novel

DC Comics has revealed via Twitter, that the new trans superhero Dreamer is getting an original graphic novel. Written by Nicole Maines and drawn by Rye Hickman, the series has yet to get a release date. Likely there’ll be a title and release date announcement soon. Maines plays the superhero Dreamer on the popular Supergirl CW series.
ENTERTAINMENT
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Jane Foster & the Mighty Thor #1

When Mjolnir comes crashing through Jane Foster’s apartment window, she fears the worst has happened to Thor. As Asgard’s greatest enemies – including Hela, Ulik the Troll and Enchantress – mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard – even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Hulu releases full trailer for Predator prequel, ‘Prey’

On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios and Hulu released the full trailer for Prey, the upcoming Predator film that takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. This time around, a young woman named Naru (played by Amber Midthunder) must defend her people against one of the alien hunters. Unlike...
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Flashpoint Beyond #2

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas’s world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AHOY Preview: Gilt #3

The witty urban fantasy continues. When a passenger jet in mid-flight inexplicably vanishes from 1973, Hildy’s breach of the rules of time travel place her in danger of being evicted from her apartment—and from the past!. GILT #3. Writer: Alisa Kwitney. Artist: Mauricet. COVER: Mauricet. Release Date: June...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel #7

With three kingdoms on the brink of war, Batman is in hiding, recovering from an attack and a shocking betrayal. But Batman finds he’s not the only unfortunate soul to be taken in by his surprise rescuers—strange, magical youngsters have been given sanctuary alongside the bastard prince, Bruce Wayne. Will these teen outcasts change everything Batman believes in? Or will they perish at the hands of a demon?
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Skybound Preview: Everyday Hero Machine Boy

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… Machine Boy! When Machine Boy falls from the sky into the domed city of Mega 416, he leaves a wake of destruction in his path… until Karate Grandpa is able to turn on his heart. Now, Machine Boy wants nothing more than to become a hero! Whether he is fighting giant bugs in the school’s basement, rescuing cats from trees, or making the perfect spaghetti sauce, Machine Boy is always looking for the best way to help others. But when his heart begins to interact dangerously with other debris from space, Machine Boy wonders if he can be a power for good after all.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Jane Foster & the Mighty Thor’ #1 makes you love Valkyrie even more

Jane Foster is going to be on everyone’s minds in a few short weeks when Thor: Love and Thunder drop into movie theaters. And that means it’s prime time for a Jane Foster-starring comic! Likely the film will wow us, but before then, why not pick up Jane Foster & the Mighty Thor #1, which is equally impressive. It’s a story set within the main continuity featuring Foster as Valkyrie, whose path is changed once more when Mjolnir comes calling everything changes.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

