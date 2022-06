At least three people were killed and 14 were injured early Sunday morning, after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tenn. In a press conference on Sunday, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said that two victims died from gunshot injuries and a third died after being struck by a vehicle in the shooting, which took place at around 2:45 a.m. Additionally, 14 people were injured by gunfire and three more were hurt as they were hit by vehicles while attempting to flee the scene. Murphy added that 16 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile; and several of the victims remain in critical condition.

