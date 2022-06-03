Motorcyclist dies in Berrien County police chase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy uncovered several illegal substances while arresting a man for driving with a suspended license on Saturday, according to a press release. The deputy noticed a repeat traffic offender sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle at a convenience...
The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff's Office released a joint statement this morning with further details about Wednesday's deadly crash. According to the statement, at around 12:28 a.m., the Leon County Sheriff's Office received a call about an assault in the 4200 block of Saplin Court.
Last week, a Deep South Fuel employee was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole, shot, and burned a company truck and trailer in western Coffee County. According to a report obtained from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, last Tuesday, a deputy responded to a report of a truck and trailer on fire in the middle of Jack Vickers Road. No one was around the burning truck. Though the truck was badly burned, Deep South Fuel could still be seen on the door. While officers and firefighters were on the scene, other deputies were at Deep South Farm Center. The report states that Deep South representatives stated that an employee, Josh Railey, had not shown up for work that morning. The report further states that Railey “had been causing problems” and he often carried a 9mm handgun. Railey also lived near the area of the burning truck.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted individual. Authorities are looking for 41-year-old Rick Allen Karcher. Rick Allen Karcher also goes by “Rick Webb”. Karcher is a White male with brown eyes and brown hair. He stands at 6'01" and weighs 215 lbs. Karcher has...
This past week Investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, in conjunction with the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, conducted a series of narcotic investigations. The investigations lead to the seizure of evidence and multiple arrests. On May 17, Investigators located...
LANIER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Investigators in a South Georgia county say they've seized more than 100 marijuana plants in a home grow operation bust. According to the Lanier County Sheriff's Office, the seized pot has a street value of more than $160,000. Deputies served the search warrant at a...
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning in the Brinson area. Deputies say the identity of the suspects is not known at this point, but they are believed to be white men. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a 4-door, early 2000s dark blue or black Ford F-150 with bullet hole rims.
After an on-going investigation, on June 3, Thomas County Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Wood Valley Apartments in Thomasville, Georgia. Ricquita Wyatt was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I (Alpha-PVP/Mollie) with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of firearm during commission of a crime.
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. — A woman was injured Tuesday morning when her utility vehicle hit a log truck in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. when the log truck was attempting to make a right turn onto Talmadge Road from West Oglethorpe Highway in Walthourville.
LANIER COUNTY, Ga, — A drug bust at a south Georgia home resulted in $160,000 worth of drugs being taken off the streets. Lanier County Sheriff’s Office seized over 100 marijuana plants in a home grow operation bust. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. – What began as a simple traffic stop over a minor infraction on May 31 turned into a drug bust that led to the arrest of two men. According to the arrest report, Brian Jones, 44, of Waynesville, Georgia, and Dennis Ogilvie, 49, of St. Marys, Georgia were pulled over on Dover Bluff Road near I-95.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man pleaded guilty to attempting to distribute a kilo of crystal meth in Moultrie, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Anthony Giddens, 40, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court on June...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany resident was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire Tuesday, according to city officials. Officials said the Albany Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire in the 2800 block of Patridge Drive around 9:40 a.m. When crews arrived, they reported seeing smoke coming...
According to authorities, Bickie Lynn Bradfield is in police custody. The Lee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted individual. Authorities are looking for 39-year-old Bickie Lynn Bradfield. Bradfield, also known as Bickie Moulton, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5'09" and...
SUMTER COUNTY Ga. (WFXL) -- An active shooter is any person's worst nightmare, and the Sumter County Emergency Management is making sure the community is educated and prepared if an incident does occur. Tuesday afternoon the Emergency Management of Sumter County and the Sumpter Citizens Corps joined together to conduct...
An Ambrose man will stand trial later this month on an aggravated assault charge, a crime with a maximum sentence of 20 years, following an altercation in 2020. The defendant, 36-year-old Deedrick Donte Pickett, is accused of cutting another man with a knife during a dispute. According to a Coffee...
VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after an alarm company assisted Valdosta police. Offender: Thomas, Christopher D, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 12:34 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to Dollar General (1610 Northside Drive) after E911...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat. A Tallahassee man told the sheriff’s office on Sunday his Hellcat was stolen from the parking lot of Mr. Pips located at 875 Colquitt Highway in Bainbridge. The...
Former City Manager, Steve Sykes, is currently under investigation after he is accused of allegedly stealing over $56,000 dollars from the city's budget. The city said the stolen money was used to off-balance an unknown debt that he had with the Tyson Chicken Factory in Camilla. Monday evening the City...
