Pearl, MS

M-Braves announce pause on office, ticket operations due to IT migration

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Braves announced its front office and ticket operations will begin an IT migration on Monday, June 6.

The migration will temporarily pause all office telephone, email and on-site ticket sales accessibility. Tickets can still be purchased online at the Mississippi Braves website.

The temporary pause could last the entire week with all services returning by the morning of June 13.

All merchandise orders will be shipped the week of June 13.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

