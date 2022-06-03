M-Braves announce pause on office, ticket operations due to IT migration
PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Braves announced its front office and ticket operations will begin an IT migration on Monday, June 6.
The migration will temporarily pause all office telephone, email and on-site ticket sales accessibility. Tickets can still be purchased online at the Mississippi Braves website.M-Braves lose 7-3 against Montgomery Biscuits
The temporary pause could last the entire week with all services returning by the morning of June 13.
