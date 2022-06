SAN ANTONIO – The Baptist Health System is leading an effort to help children and adults struggling with hunger. “Thousands of children are negatively affected annually when they can no longer rely on their schools’ lunch programs because of the summer break,” according to a press release from the San Antonio Food Bank. “Texas is ranked 2nd in the nation for food insecurity, with one in six living in food-insecure homes.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO